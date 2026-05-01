Subscribe

Gold rate today falls ₹1,300 to below ₹150,000 mark as oil prices continue to fuel inflation worries

MCX gold futures for June delivery declined as much as 0.90% or 1369 per 10 grams to the day's low of 149,742. Around 5.55 pm, the prices recouped some losses and were down 0.57% at 150,255.

Saloni Goel
Updated1 May 2026, 06:31 PM IST
Gold rate today falls <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,300 to below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>150,000 mark as oil prices continue to fuel inflation worries
Gold rate today falls ₹1,300 to below ₹150,000 mark as oil prices continue to fuel inflation worries
AI Quick Read

Gold prices faced some selling pressure in evening trade on the MCX on 1 May 2026, slipping briefly below the 150,000 mark, as the rising crude oil prices amid the US-Iran war dimmed investor hopes of a rate cut by the central bank in the near future.

MCX gold futures for June delivery declined as much as 0.90% or 1369 per 10 grams to the day's low of 149,742. Around 5.55 pm, the prices recouped some losses and were down 0.57% at 150,255.

Advertisement

Internationally, too, yellow metal declined as US spot gold was down 1.1% at $4,568.82 per ounce, and on track for a weekly loss of 1.2%. US gold futures for June delivery fell 1.1% to $4,579.70.

Gold 24K · per 10g
--
View Gold Rate ›
Silver per Kg
--
View Silver Rate ›
Also Read | Gold, silver price today, 30 April: Check rates of 24K, 22K gold and 999 silver

The near-term bias remains bearish-to-cautious, weighed down by dollar demand and evolving geopolitical developments, according to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Meanwhile, silver prices back home jumped almost 1% or 2400 to 246,851 per kg in the evening trade. MCX was shut for trading for the morning session on account of Maharashtra Day holiday.

What's weighing on gold prices?

Investors resorting to profit booking in gold and rising crude-led inflation concerns are keeping pressure on prices.

Higher oil prices are reinforcing expectations that the US Fed may maintain a tighter stance, which supports the dollar and limits upside in non-interest-yielding bullion. For the week, Brent crude oil prices are higher by almost 6% and WTI crude by 12%. Meanwhile, since the start of the year, Brent prices have nearly doubled, raising global growth and inflation concerns.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sell in May & Go Away: Is it the right strategy amid Iran war, crude spike?

US inflation accelerated in March as the US-Iran war resulted in higher gasoline prices, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates on hold well into next year.

Since the start of the conflict in the Middle East, gold prices have eased 5.55% as the yellow metal, considered a safe haven during geopolitical turmoil, is facing pressure in a high-interest-rate environment, losing its appeal to yield-bearing assets like US Treasuries.

In the near term, gold is expected to remain volatile and range-bound, with support near 148000 and resistance around 152000, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said in a note last evening.

Meanwhile, ASK Private Wealth has turned neutral on the yellow metal after remaining overweight for almost two years amid rising volatility and weakening predictive signals from traditional indicators.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

Gold PricesCrude Oil PricesMCXGold And Silver PricesGold Opinion
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsCommoditiesGold rate today falls ₹1,300 to below ₹150,000 mark as oil prices continue to fuel inflation worries
Read Next Story