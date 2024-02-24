Gold rate today, Feb 24: Gold price jumps on softening US dollar, Middle East crisis
Gold rate today, Feb 24: Gold prices experienced a period of consolidation, closing the week with a modest uptick of around 0.75% following two weeks of consecutive declines
Gold rate today, 24th February 2024: After losing for two straight weeks, gold prices finally logged a modest 0.75 percent gain in the week gone by. Gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for April 2024 expiry finished at ₹62,325 per 10 gm level on Friday. In the international market, spot gold price ended at 2,035 per ounce levels, logging an impressive 2.15 percent rise from its two-month low of ₹1,992 levels that it had touched at the end of the first fortnight of February.
