Gold price dips ahead of Akshaya Tritiya on hawkish US Fed. Opportunity to buy?
Gold rate today: The dip in gold prices can be attributed to the US Fed's hawkish comments, which are exerting pressure on commodities, say experts
Gold rate today: Despite a buying buzz ahead of the Akshaya Tritiya 2024, hawkish US Fed talks on the interest rate continued to weigh on gold prices. The gold futures contract for June expiry opened lower at ₹71,050 per 10 gm mark on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and touched an intraday low of ₹71,034 within a few minutes of the opening bell. In the international market, COMEX gold is around $2,319 per troy ounce, whereas spot gold prices oscillate around $2,312 per ounce. According to commodity market experts, the current fall in gold prices can be attributed to the hawkish talks by the US Fed officials on interest rate cuts. Rising Treasury yields and the US dollar rates are also a reason for the drop in gold rates today.
