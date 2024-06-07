Gold price jumps as weak US job data fuels US Fed rate cut buzz. Should you buy?
Gold rate today: Gold price today is ascending across world as the US job data released on Thursday is disappointing for the market, say experts
Gold rate today: After disappointing US job data and the buzz about the US Fed rate cut, the gold price today witnessed bulls' support during early morning deals. The gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for August 2024 expiry opened upside at ₹73,237 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of ₹73,378 per 10 gm. In the international market, the Comex gold price oscillates around $2,400 per troy ounce, whereas the spot gold price is around $2,380 per ounce.
