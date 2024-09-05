Gold price today: Yellow metal rates rise after weaker US job openings data; experts reveal key levels for MCX Gold

Gold prices rose in early trade on September 5, influenced by global trends after US job openings hit a three-and-half-year low. MCX Gold October futures increased to 71,487 per 10 grams, supported by a lower dollar index and bargain buying ahead of the monthly jobs report.

Nishant Kumar
Updated5 Sep 2024, 09:37 AM IST
Gold price today: Yellow metal rates rise after weaker US job openings data; experts reveal key levels for MCX Gold REUTERS/Jayanta Dey (INDIA)
Gold price today: Yellow metal rates rise after weaker US job openings data; experts reveal key levels for MCX Gold REUTERS/Jayanta Dey (INDIA)(Reuters)

Gold price today: Gold prices rose in the early trade in the domestic futures market on Thursday, September 5, supported by global cues after the US job openings dropped to a three-and-half-year low in July.

Gold prices gained only slightly in the previous session. The MCX Gold October futures contract settled at 71,470 per 10 grams, an increase of 0.01 per cent. The yellow metal witnessed volatility during the session but recovered from its lows after downbeat US JOLTS (jobs and labour turnover survey) job openings data. The US JOLTS data showed that job openings in July declined to the lowest level since January 2021.

Also Read | Fed rate cut: How will it impact gold prices in near term? Experts weigh in

A decline in new job openings pushed the dollar index and US 10-year bond yields lower, supporting gold prices. Besides, short coverings and bargain buying at lower levels ahead of the monthly jobs report, due on Friday, also supported gold prices.

MCX Gold traded 0.03 per cent up at 71,486 per 10 grams around 9:15 am.

Experts point out that the monthly payroll data on Friday will significantly influence expectations about the size of the Fed rate cut this month, which will move gold prices.

Also Read | Are sovereign gold bonds the new ‘gold standard’ in investing?

Experts reveal key levels for MCX Gold today

Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research expects gold prices to remain volatile this week due to the dollar index's volatility and ahead of the US job data. However, he believes the metal could hold its crucial support level of $2,464 per troy ounce.

"Gold has support at $2,508-2,494 and resistance at $2,540-2,554 per troy ounce in today’s session. On the MCX, gold has support at 71,220-70,950 and resistance at 71,660-71,880," said Jain.

According to Aiyub Yacoobali, Chairman and Managing Director of South Gujarat Shares And Sharebrokers, on the downside, 71,018 – 70,736 will act as a major support zone, but fresh supply pressure is possible below this zone. On the upward, 71,720 – 71,780 will act as a major resistance zone. A fresh rally is possible only above this zone.

Also Read | Gold faces price pressures: MOFSL recommends ’Buy on Dips’ with ₹76,000 target

"MCX Gold is witnessing time correction, and it will see positive signs only above 71,720 – 71,780. Till then, every higher level will see supply pressure," said Yacoobali.

Brokerage firm SMC Global Research expects gold to trade in the range of 71,300-71,600, with sideways to bullish bias.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, gold may trade in a broad range of 71,000 - 72,000 for the session, with support at 71,250-71,000, and resistance at 71,650-71,850.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 09:37 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold price today: Yellow metal rates rise after weaker US job openings data; experts reveal key levels for MCX Gold

Most Active Stocks

Max Financial Services

1,111.00
09:34 AM | 5 SEP 2024
-21.9 (-1.93%)

Tata Steel

152.50
09:34 AM | 5 SEP 2024
1.2 (0.79%)

Bandhan Bank

203.45
09:34 AM | 5 SEP 2024
3.75 (1.88%)

Indian Oil Corporation

178.60
09:34 AM | 5 SEP 2024
1.55 (0.88%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sapphire Foods India

358.90
09:26 AM | 5 SEP 2024
22.1 (6.56%)

Caplin Point Laboratories

2,072.95
09:26 AM | 5 SEP 2024
103.15 (5.24%)

Linde India

7,573.00
09:26 AM | 5 SEP 2024
370.4 (5.14%)

Zomato

253.35
09:26 AM | 5 SEP 2024
10.45 (4.3%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,639.000.00
    Chennai
    73,210.000.00
    Delhi
    72,638.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,782.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue