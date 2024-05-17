Active Stocks
Fri May 17 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.25 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.35 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 817.85 0.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.40 1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,464.90 0.33%
Business News/ Markets / Commodities/  Gold rate today: Gold price retraces from three-week high despite US Fed rate cut buzz, weak US dollar. Buy or wait?
BackBack

Gold rate today: Gold price retraces from three-week high despite US Fed rate cut buzz, weak US dollar. Buy or wait?

Asit Manohar

Gold rate today: Overall outlook for gold price is positive as better-than-expected US jobless claim data has fueled the US Fed rate cut buzz, say experts

Gold rate today: The market expectations for a US Fed rate cut in September surged to 72% and to 84% for November, say experts. (Photo: Mint)Premium
Gold rate today: The market expectations for a US Fed rate cut in September surged to 72% and to 84% for November, say experts. (Photo: Mint)

Gold rate today: Despite the US Fed rate cut buzz and falling US dollar rates, gold prices, known for their volatility, retraced from the three-week high in early morning deals. This rapid change in prices is a clear indicator of the dynamic nature of the gold market. The gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for the June 2024 expiry opened lower at 72,907 per 10 gm and touched an intraday low of 72,853 per 10 gm. In the international market, COMEX gold price oscillates around $2,380 per troy ounce, whereas spot gold price is hovering around the $2,377 per ounce mark.

US Fed rate cut buzz

Discussing the immediate triggers that could shape gold rates today, Anuj Gupta, the Head of Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities, commented, “Yesterday, the US jobless claim data remained flat but outperformed the market estimates, a development that is expected to lend support to gold prices." Gupta further noted that the US jobless claim data has stoked speculation about a potential US Fed rate cut following the release of US CPI data.

Anticipating the influence of the US Fed rate cut buzz on gold prices today, a report by Kotak Securities stated, “COMEX Gold prices experienced a slight dip after reaching a three-week high of $2402.7 per troy ounce earlier in the session. This was driven by a moderation in US Core CPI in April, marking the first decline in six months and suggesting a gradual alleviation of persistent price pressures. Additionally, US retail sales unexpectedly stagnated, falling short of the projected 0.4 percent increase, indicating a slight softening in consumer demand. As a result, market expectations for a rate cut in September surged to 72 percent and to 84 percent for November."

Gold rate today: Important levels to look at

Advising ‘buy-on-dips’ strategy to gold investors, Anuj Gupta of HDFC Securities said, “MCX gold rate today has crucial support placed at 72,500 per 10 gm and on the upper side, it is facing hurdle at 73,200 mark. On breaching the upper hurdle, gold price may witness a fresh rally."

Gupta said that the current weakness is mere profit-booking as global cues like the US Fed rate cut buzz and weakness in the US dollar rates are expected to lead to support at the lower levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Commodity News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 17 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue