Gold rate today: Gold price retraces from three-week high despite US Fed rate cut buzz, weak US dollar. Buy or wait?
Gold rate today: Overall outlook for gold price is positive as better-than-expected US jobless claim data has fueled the US Fed rate cut buzz, say experts
Gold rate today: Despite the US Fed rate cut buzz and falling US dollar rates, gold prices, known for their volatility, retraced from the three-week high in early morning deals. This rapid change in prices is a clear indicator of the dynamic nature of the gold market. The gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for the June 2024 expiry opened lower at ₹72,907 per 10 gm and touched an intraday low of ₹72,853 per 10 gm. In the international market, COMEX gold price oscillates around $2,380 per troy ounce, whereas spot gold price is hovering around the $2,377 per ounce mark.
