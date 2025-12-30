Gold price today LIVE: Yellow metal slips from record high levels — Check gold prices in Delhi, other cities

Gold price today LIVE: Gold prices eased from record levels on Monday as investors locked in profits and easing geopolitical concerns reduced demand for safe-haven assets.
Spot gold fell 1.9% to $4,448.23 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for February delivery were also down 1.9% at $4,467.90. On MCX, gold futures retreated 1.4% or nearly ₹2,000 to ₹137,900 per 10 grams.
US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy were “getting a lot closer” to a possible agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
Despite the pullback, gold prices have surged about 80% this year, supported by expectations of easier US monetary policy, a weaker dollar, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and strong central bank demand.
Gold is expected to remain volatile in the range of ₹1,35,000– ₹1,42,000 in the near term, said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.
Markets are now awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting minutes for further signals on the interest rate outlook. Traders are currently pricing in two rate cuts next year, a scenario that typically supports non-yielding assets such as gold.
Mumbai gold prices remained largely unchanged, with 24K gold hovering near ₹13,924 per gram and 22K gold around ₹12,764. The city saw balanced activity, with some profit booking offset by steady wedding-season demand and long-term investment interest.
Gold prices in Delhi showed limited movement, reflecting stable domestic demand. 24K gold was priced around ₹13,939 per gram, while 22K gold traded near ₹12,779. Jewellers reported steady enquiries, though big purchases remained subdued as buyers awaited clearer global direction.
Gold prices across India remained largely steady today as investors tracked global cues and currency movements. 24K gold traded around ₹13,924 per gram, while 22K gold stood near ₹12,764. Buying interest stayed cautious amid year-end positioning and recent price volatility.
Bullion has staged a stellar rally in 2025, climbing 66% so far. Interest rate cuts and bets of further easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve, geopolitical conflicts, robust demand from central banks, and rising holdings in exchange-traded funds have fueled gold's rally this year. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in between two and three 25 basis point cuts next year, with the first cut seen as having roughly 50/50 odds for March.
Gold hovered near a two-week low on Tuesday that it touched in the previous session, as year-end profit-taking caused all precious metals to stage a broad pullback from record highs hit earlier. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $4,347.67 per ounce, as of 0145 GMT, after hitting a record high of $4,549.71 on Friday. It fell to its lowest since December 17 on Monday, also its sharpest daily loss since October 21.
