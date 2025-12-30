Gold price today LIVE: Yellow metal slips from record high levels — Check gold prices in Delhi, other cities

Gold price today LIVE: Gold prices eased from record levels on Monday as investors locked in profits and easing geopolitical concerns reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold fell 1.9% to $4,448.23 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for February delivery were also down 1.9% at $4,467.90. On MCX, gold futures retreated 1.4% or nearly ₹2,000 to ₹137,900 per 10 grams.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy were “getting a lot closer” to a possible agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

Despite the pullback, gold prices have surged about 80% this year, supported by expectations of easier US monetary policy, a weaker dollar, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and strong central bank demand.

Gold is expected to remain volatile in the range of ₹1,35,000– ₹1,42,000 in the near term, said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

All eyes on Fed minutes

Markets are now awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting minutes for further signals on the interest rate outlook. Traders are currently pricing in two rate cuts next year, a scenario that typically supports non-yielding assets such as gold.

Track this space for LIVE updates on the gold price today.