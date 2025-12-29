Gold Price Today LIVE: Gold prices rise to record high of ₹1,40,000 per 10 grams — Can they rally more?

Gold Price Today LIVE: Gold prices have seen a spectacular rally this year, rising over 80% in 2025 alone, supported by expectations of monetary easing and continued global uncertainty.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures rose to hit a lifetime high of ₹1,40,465 per 10 grams on Friday. In the international markets, prices touched a record high of $4,584 per ounce on the Comex, ending the holiday-shortened week with solid gains.

What's driving the gold price today?

Market participants noted that key drivers behind the surge include accommodative monetary policy, de-dollarisation trends, and persistent global trade tensions.

While central bank gold purchases have slowed compared to the previous three years, buying activity remains steady. This continued demand is being supported by portfolio diversification strategies, currency-related concerns, and expectations of further interest rate cuts.

Moreover, easing interest rates by the US Federal Reserve and anticipation of additional rate cuts have made gold and silver increasingly attractive in 2025.

Meanwhile, thin trading volumes due to year-end holidays have further amplified price movements, as per some experts. They believe the factors that drove gold higher this year remain in place for 2026 as well, anticipating a sharp rise in the yellow metal.

