Gold price jumps as Jerome Powell's speech fuels US Fed rate cut buzz. Buy or wait?
Gold rate today is in uptrend as Jerome Powell's positive outlook on the US economy has fueled US Fed rate cut buzz, say experts
Gold rate today: The buzz around the US Fed rate cut, sparked by Jerome Powell's speech, has significantly influenced gold prices. This was evident in early morning deals on Wednesday, as gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for June 2024 expiry opened at an upside of ₹72,336 per 10 gm mark and quickly reached an intraday high of ₹72,444. This surge in gold prices mirrors a trend we've seen in recent years, with gold prices steadily increasing due to various economic factors. In the international market, spot gold price is hovering around $2,360 per ounce while the COMEX gold price is quoting around $2,365 per troy ounce.
