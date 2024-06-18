Gold price rebounds ahead of US retail sales data. US Fed rate cut in focus
Gold rate today: Investors are awaiting the outcome of US Fed members' speech and US retail sales data, say experts
Gold rate today witnessed bulls' attention during the early morning session. The gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for August 2024 expiry opened upside at ₹71,575 per 10 gm and touched an intraday high of ₹71,692 within a few minutes of the opening bell. In the international market, COMEX gold price oscillated around $2,340 per troy ounce, whereas spot gold price quoted $2,325 per ounce.
