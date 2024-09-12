Gold rate today: Gold price trades lacklustre after US inflation prints, US Fed meeting in focus

Gold rate today: Gold price trades lacklustre after US inflation prints, US Fed meeting in focus

Nishant Kumar
Updated12 Sep 2024, 09:29 AM IST
Gold rate today: Gold price trades lacklustre after US inflation prints, US Fed meeting in focus //Photo by Priyanka Parashar
Gold rate today: Gold price trades lacklustre after US inflation prints, US Fed meeting in focus //Photo by Priyanka Parashar(Priyanka Parashar)

Gold prices traded lacklustre in the early deals in the domestic futures market Thursday morning after the US inflation prints poured cold water on hopes of a 50 bps rate cut by the US Fed.

In international markets, gold prices traded flat after the US consumer prices data release. Traders have shifted their focus towards the US Producer Price Index data and initial jobless claims data, which are due later today. The recent macro data are expected to influence the US Fed's policy decision on September 18.

The US consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2 per cent last month, matching the advance in July. However, core inflation climbed 0.3 per cent, rising from July's 0.2 per cent increase.

"While headline CPI met expectations at 0.2 per cent month-on-month and was up 2.5 per cent year-on-year, core CPI was higher than expected (0.3 per cent month-on-month versus 0.2 per cent expected) and was up 3.2 per cent year-on-year. The market pricing in a 50bps cut in September cut has virtually been erased. However, the market is still pricing at least 100bps of cuts in total by end-2024. With this being a cautious and data-driven Fed, a 25bps cut is now virtually locked in for next week," said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

(More to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 09:29 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold rate today: Gold price trades lacklustre after US inflation prints, US Fed meeting in focus

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

151.20
09:29 AM | 12 SEP 2024
3.05 (2.06%)

Bharat Electronics

291.20
09:29 AM | 12 SEP 2024
3.15 (1.09%)

Tata Motors

969.00
09:29 AM | 12 SEP 2024
-7 (-0.72%)

Tata Power

440.15
09:29 AM | 12 SEP 2024
4.35 (1%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

FDC

614.60
09:27 AM | 12 SEP 2024
37.3 (6.46%)

JBM Auto

2,035.00
09:27 AM | 12 SEP 2024
103.5 (5.36%)

Varun Beverages

656.50
09:27 AM | 12 SEP 2024
28.9 (4.6%)

Kaynes Technology India

4,857.25
09:26 AM | 12 SEP 2024
197.45 (4.24%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,820.000.00
    Chennai
    71,820.000.00
    Delhi
    73,920.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,070.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue