Gold prices traded lacklustre in the early deals in the domestic futures market Thursday morning after the US inflation prints poured cold water on hopes of a 50 bps rate cut by the US Fed.

In international markets, gold prices traded flat after the US consumer prices data release. Traders have shifted their focus towards the US Producer Price Index data and initial jobless claims data, which are due later today. The recent macro data are expected to influence the US Fed's policy decision on September 18.

The US consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2 per cent last month, matching the advance in July. However, core inflation climbed 0.3 per cent, rising from July's 0.2 per cent increase.

"While headline CPI met expectations at 0.2 per cent month-on-month and was up 2.5 per cent year-on-year, core CPI was higher than expected (0.3 per cent month-on-month versus 0.2 per cent expected) and was up 3.2 per cent year-on-year. The market pricing in a 50bps cut in September cut has virtually been erased. However, the market is still pricing at least 100bps of cuts in total by end-2024. With this being a cautious and data-driven Fed, a 25bps cut is now virtually locked in for next week," said Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.

