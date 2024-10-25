Gold rate today: Gold prices decline on profit-booking; experts share trading strategies for MCX Gold

Gold rate today: Gold prices dropped in the domestic futures market Friday morning on profit booking at higher levels, even as the US dollar traded flat and bond yields declined. MCX Gold for December 5 expiry traded 0.28 per cent lower at ₹78,110 per 10 grams around 9:35 am.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, traded flat after the US currency suffered its biggest drop in a month. US treasury yields also fell from nearly three-month highs.

Although most positive factors, such as tensions in the Middle East, expectations of a US Fed rate cut, and uncertainty surrounding the 2024 US election, remain in place for gold, the yellow metal is witnessing profit-booking at higher levels. MCX Gold for December 5 contracts hit an all-time high of ₹78,919 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

According to a Reuters report, US and Israeli representatives will meet in Doha to prepare for renewed talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal. On the US election front, the fight between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump remains tight, with less than two weeks before the November 5 election.

Meanwhile, another Reuters report suggested that new applications for US unemployment aid dropped unexpectedly last week. However, the number of people receiving benefits in mid-October reached its highest level in almost three years, suggesting that finding new jobs is becoming more difficult for the unemployed.

The US job market trends are key factors that influence the US Fed's interest rate decisions. According to CME's Fed-Watch Tool, markets are pricing in a 96.9 per cent chance for a cut of 25 basis points at the US Fed's November meeting.

Expert strategy for MCX Gold today According to Manoj Kumar Jain of Prithvifinmart Commodity Research, gold has support at $2722-2704, while resistance at $2762-2778 per troy ounce and silver has support at $33.40-32.88, while resistance is at $34.20-34.55 per troy ounce in today’s session.

On the MCX, Jain said gold has support at ₹78,040-77,800 and resistance at ₹78,550-78,800, while silver has support at ₹96,100-95,400 and resistance at ₹97,750-98,600.

Jain suggests buying silver on dips around ₹96,200, with a stop loss of ₹95,500 and a target of ₹97,700.

Brokerage firm Angel One underscored uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US election and further supported the gold market. Moreover, expectations of further monetary policy easing by central banks and gold's long-standing role as a hedge against economic and political uncertainty have driven prices up by over 32 per cent this year, reaching new record peaks.

"Gold remains poised for gains today, driven by safe-haven demand amid persistent geopolitical uncertainties and election-related market unease. Support for MCX Gold is at ₹78,040, followed by ₹77,810, while resistance is at ₹78,640 and ₹78,980.