Gold prices dip on strong US dollar as China pauses buying yellow metal. US Fed rate cut in focus
Gold rate today is under pressure as the US dollar has regained the 105 mark after the better-than-expected US job data on Friday, say experts
Gold rate today: The gold price today has been significantly influenced by the rise in US dollar rates, a key factor in the current market dynamics. This increase in US dollar rates was primarily driven by better-than-expected US job data, which has had a direct impact on the gold price. Additionally, China's pause in gold buying has further extended the selling streak. The gold futures contract for the August 2024 expiry on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened with a downside gap at ₹71,149 per 10 gm and touched an intraday low of ₹70,927 within a few minutes of the commodity market's opening bell. In the international market, spot gold price is oscillating around $2,295 per ounce whereas COMEX gold price is quoting 2,311 per troy ounce.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started