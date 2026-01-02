Gold Price Today LIVE: Will gold continue to shine in 2026? Check targets and outlook for bullion

Gold Price Today LIVE: Gold futures began the New Year on a firm footing on Thursday, but soon gave up gains as investors remained cautious and amid limited global cues. Most major markets were closed on January 1, thus resulting in a range-bound session.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the yellow metal for February delivery ended ₹114 or 0.08% lower at ₹135,690 per 10 grams. Gold had touched a lifetime high of ₹1,40,465 per 10 grams on December 26.

In the global market, Comex gold futures for February delivery fell $25, or 0.57%, to close at $4,332.10 per ounce in New York on Wednesday, after having touched a record high of $4,584 per ounce on December 26.

Meanwhile, US markets remained closed on Thursday due to the New Year’s Day holiday, limiting global cues for precious metals.

Gold outlook

Gold and Silver surged over the past year on the back of a powerful mix of macro stress, structural demand, monetary policy changes, and overall unrest, said Ajay Menon, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“We continue to believe these factors, along with a change in BOJ’s policy, a change in Fed governor, and ripple effect of tariff’s could be possible themes impacting bullion in 2026. ETF inflows could remain influential, while speculative positioning and macro drivers such as currency dynamics and global growth prospects will dictate shorter‑term trends,” he added.