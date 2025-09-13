Gold-silver ratio is around 85. Is it the right time to buy gold amid US Fed rate cut buzz?

Gold, silver rate today: Gold prices continued the bull trend in the week, and the MCX gold rate touched a new peak of ₹1,09,840 per 10 gm. The white precious metal also rallied as the MCX silver rate peaked at ₹1,29,392 per kg on Friday. While climbing to these respective peaks, gold prices have ascended around 42% in YTD, whereas silver prices have logged around 48% YTD gain. At the end of the Friday session, the yellow metal prices finished at ₹1,09,356 per 10 gm mark while the precious white metal finished at ₹1,28,840 per kg mark. So, the gold-silver ratio ended around 85 [( ₹1,09,356 / ₹1,28,840) x 100 = 84.88], leaving investors guessing whether it is the right time to buy gold or one should buy silver ahead, preferring the precious yellow metal.

Advertisement

Gold rates today On why the gold price is skyrocketing today, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, "Gold prices continued their relentless climb for the fourth consecutive week, advancing 1.5% to a fresh peak of ₹1,09,840 per 10 grams. The rally has been remarkable, with the yellow metal delivering ~42% year-to-date gains, supported by a mix of soft US economic data, dovish central bank expectations, and persistent geopolitical tensions."

Silver rates have also been riding high, with the gold-silver ratio easing from a peak of 104 in April to around 85, signalling stronger relative performance for the white metal. Silver has already surged around 48% year-to-date, breaking above the crucial $42/oz threshold internationally, and remains on a firm upward trajectory," Sugandha added.

Advertisement

What is fueling gold, silver rates today? On reasons that are fueling gold and silver prices today, Sugandha Sachdeva said, "In the US, the weak August jobs report, coupled with an in-line inflation print, has reinforced market expectations of a 25 bps rate cut at next week’s Federal Reserve meeting. Markets are now pricing for three cuts before year-end, though investors will closely watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s forward guidance. Additional uncertainty has been created by political instability in Japan, France, and Nepal, which has further bolstered safe-haven flows into gold."

What gold-silver ratio signals? Decoding the gold-silver ratio, Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Lead at VT Markets, said, "Historically, the gold-silver average ratio is about 50–60, so today’s level of around 84 means that, relatively speaking, gold is expensive to buy relative to silver, or that silver is undervalued."

Advertisement

On whether one should buy gold or silver, Ross Maxwell said, "Whether or not it is the right time to buy gold, we need to consider our aims. If the goal is wealth preservation and stability, gold remains a strong safe-haven asset, supported by central bank demand, low real interest rates, and geopolitical risks. However, at such a high GSR, the potential for outsized gains in gold may be limited in the near term. On the other hand, silver appears more attractive from a relative value perspective, especially if the ratio trends back toward its historical norms. Silver can also benefit from industrial demand in solar panels, electronics, and electric vehicles, which adds a growth component alongside its role as a precious metal."

Advertisement

Gold, silver investment strategy "A reasonable approach in the current situation could be to buy or hold some gold for stability, but increase exposure and weight slightly to silver for potential upside. This way, you balance the safety of gold with the opportunity for growth in silver and a return to the historical average gold-silver ratio," said Ross Maxwell of VT Markets.

US Fed meeting in focus On triggers that may dominate gold and silver prices in the near-term, Sugandha Sachdeva said, "Looking ahead, bullion markets will be susceptible to the outcome of the US Fed meeting. While a 25 bps cut is largely priced in, any surprise move—such as a 50 bps reduction, possibly influenced by political pressure from President Trump—could trigger sharp volatility."

Advertisement

Gold and silver price outlook Speaking on the outlook of precious metals, Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet said, "On the technical front, gold has firm support at ₹1,05,800 per 10 gms, with resistance seen near ₹1,12,000 per 10 gm mark in the near-term. Silver prices have soared to new highs of ₹1,29,392/kg and look poised to extend gains towards ₹1,31,000/kg in the near-term, with key support placed at ₹1,23,500/kg."