Gold rate today: On account of US dollar rally and growing fear of US Fed rake hike in upcoming FOMC meeting today, gold prices continued to trade tepid on fourth day in a row. Gold price today hit 5-week low in early morning session but managed to sustain above ₹56,000 per 10 gm levels in domestic market. The yellow metal price today opened lower at ₹56,191 per 10 gm on MCX and went on to hit intraday low of ₹56,104 in domestic market.

In international market, gold rates today opened lower on US dollar rally as dollar index logged near 0.10 per cent gains and came close to 104 levels. Gold price in international spot market opened at 1,841 per ounce levels and made a high of $1,843.75 levels. However, it failed to sustain at higher levels and hit intraday low of $1,837 after sharp correction in morning deals.

US Fed's FOMC meeting in focus

According to commodity market experts, dollar prices are rallying on series of strong US economic data and expected US Fed rate hike in today's FOMC meeting. They said that dollar index has come close to 104 levels that indicates further pressure on the precious metal. However, they said that $1,830 in international market and ₹55,400 per 10 gm support in domestic market is still 'sacrosanct' and hence one should keep on buying at lower levels and avoid taking any short position in current market scenario.

Speaking on gold price hitting 5-week low, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Slide in gold prices can be attributed to two major reasons — dollar index inching close to 104 levels and expected rate hike in today's US Fed's FOMC meeting. Market is expecting 25 bps rate hike by the US Fed and it has already discounted that. So, in case of US Fed announcing 25 bps rate hike, any dip in gold prices should be seen as buying opportunity. Gold prices have immediate support placed at $1,830 per ounce levels in international spot market whereas major support lies at $1,800 levels. In domestic market, despite continuous rally in the US dollar, gold prices have remained above ₹56,000 levels, which is a good sign."

The IIFL Securities expert went on to add that after the FOMC meeting, if gold rates come close to ₹55,400 levels, then it would be a buying opportunity for immediate target of ₹56,700 and ₹57,200 per 10 gm levels.

On gold price outlook ahead of FOMC meeting, Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage said, "Gold price struggles for clear directions around 1,840, following a mildly negative start to the week’s trading, as traders await the preliminary readings of the United States Purchasing Managers Index for February.

US China tension

On major trigger to look at after FOMC meeting, Marc Despallieres said, "Tensions between the US and China over the balloons shots earlier this month continue as US top diplomat Anthony Blinken said Beijing's actions were irresponsible, while Chinese officials responded US reaction was "hysterical." Meanwhile, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday that landed in the Sea of Japan. Finally, US President Joe Biden arrived in Ukraine in a surprise visit to Kyiv to announce additional weapons supplies. The mounting geopolitical crisis may provide a boost for the safe-haven gold."

Disclaimer: .he views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.