Gold rate today hits 5-week low on US Fed rate hike concern
- Gold rate today is under pressure as dollar index has risen close to 104 levels, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of US dollar rally and growing fear of US Fed rake hike in upcoming FOMC meeting today, gold prices continued to trade tepid on fourth day in a row. Gold price today hit 5-week low in early morning session but managed to sustain above ₹56,000 per 10 gm levels in domestic market. The yellow metal price today opened lower at ₹56,191 per 10 gm on MCX and went on to hit intraday low of ₹56,104 in domestic market.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×