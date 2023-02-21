Gold rate today hits 5-week low on US Fed rate hike concern

Speaking on gold price hitting 5-week low, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Slide in gold prices can be attributed to two major reasons — dollar index inching close to 104 levels and expected rate hike in today's US Fed's FOMC meeting. Market is expecting 25 bps rate hike by the US Fed and it has already discounted that. So, in case of US Fed announcing 25 bps rate hike, any dip in gold prices should be seen as buying opportunity. Gold prices have immediate support placed at $1,830 per ounce levels in international spot market whereas major support lies at $1,800 levels. In domestic market, despite continuous rally in the US dollar, gold prices have remained above ₹56,000 levels, which is a good sign."