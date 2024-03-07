Gold rate today hits new high as US Fed testimony pulls down US dollar index to 5-week low
Gold rate today touched a new lifetime high on the Multi Commodity Exchange as the US dollar continues to trade weak after US Fed testimony on Wednesday
Gold rate today touched a new peak of ₹65,298 per 10 gm on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) as the US dollar index touched a five-week low after US Fed testimony in the US Senate. MCX gold rate today opened at ₹65,205 per 10 gm level and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹65,298 per 10 gm mark, which became a new peak for the yellow metal during the early morning session on Thursday. In the international market, spot gold price is oscillating around $2,150 per ounce mark. On Wednesday US Fed chief Jerome Powell confirmed in the US Congress that rate cut will begin this year as inflation pressure on the US economy has eased. This triggered profit booking in the bond and currency market, which pulled down the US dollar index at a 5-week low.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started