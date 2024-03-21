Active Stocks
Gold rate today hits new peak of ₹66,778 after US Fed meeting. Should you buy in current gold price rally?

Asit Manohar

Gold rate today on the MCX climbed to a new peak of ₹66,778 per 10 gm level within a few minutes of the commodity market's opening

Gold rate today: In the international market, spot gold price is sustaining above $2,200 per ounce levels as the yellow metal is currently quoting around $2,202 per ounce in the spot market. (Photo: Courtesy Senco Gold Ltd website)
Gold rate today: In the international market, spot gold price is sustaining above $2,200 per ounce levels as the yellow metal is currently quoting around $2,202 per ounce in the spot market. (Photo: Courtesy Senco Gold Ltd website)

Gold rate today: On account of three US Fed rate cut buzz in 2024, gold price extended its Wednesday evening rally on Thursday morning deals. Gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for the April 2024 expiry opened higher at 66,100 per 10 gm and went on touch an intraday high of 66,778 per 10 gm within a few minutes of the commodity market's opening. While touching this intraday high, the MCX gold rate today hit a new lifetime high in the domestic market. In the international market, spot gold price is sustaining above $2,200 per ounce levels as the yellow metal is currently quoting around $2,202 per ounce in the spot market.

Why gold price is skyrocketing?

On reasons that fueled gold rates today, Anuj Gupta, Head — Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities said, “Gold prices are rising across the world after the conclusion of the US Fed meeting on Wednesday. The US Fed news of three US Fed rate cuts in 2024 is the major reason for the rise in gold and other assets."

Anuj Gupta of HDFC Securities went on to add that the MCX gold rates may continue to ascend in the near term and touch 67,500 per 10 gm level. He advised gold investors to maintain a stop loss below 65,800 per 10 gm level and maintain a buy-on-dips strategy on every big dip. In the international market, Anuj Gupta predicted that spot gold price may ascend to $2,250 per ounce levels.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Published: 21 Mar 2024, 09:29 AM IST
