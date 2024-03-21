Gold rate today hits new peak of ₹66,778 after US Fed meeting. Should you buy in current gold price rally?
Gold rate today on the MCX climbed to a new peak of ₹66,778 per 10 gm level within a few minutes of the commodity market's opening
Gold rate today: On account of three US Fed rate cut buzz in 2024, gold price extended its Wednesday evening rally on Thursday morning deals. Gold futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for the April 2024 expiry opened higher at ₹66,100 per 10 gm and went on touch an intraday high of ₹66,778 per 10 gm within a few minutes of the commodity market's opening. While touching this intraday high, the MCX gold rate today hit a new lifetime high in the domestic market. In the international market, spot gold price is sustaining above $2,200 per ounce levels as the yellow metal is currently quoting around $2,202 per ounce in the spot market.
