Gold rate today hits record high of $2,263 on US Fed rate cut buzz, geopolitical tension. Buy, sell or hold?
Gold rate today touched a new lifetime high in the international market due to the escalation of geopolitical tension in central Asia, and US Fed rate cut buzz, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of the fresh escalation of the geopolitical tension in central Asia and the dovish US Fed on interest rates, gold price today climbed to a new lifetime high of $2,263.53 per ounce in the international market. Spot gold price today opened flat at around $2,233 per ounce level but soon gathered upside momentum and touched an intraday high of $2,259 level, which turned out a new record high for the yellow metal.
