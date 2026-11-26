Gold rate today: Gold prices surged in early trade on Thursday, November 26, in India, tracking gains in the global bullion market after stronger-than-expected US inflation data boosted expectations of a possible interest rate hike in December.

In the international market, spot gold was largely unchanged at $3,572.80 per ounce, while US gold futures for December delivery advanced 1% to $3,571.60 on Thursday.

The US economy expanded at a much faster pace than initially estimated in the third quarter, while inflation accelerated further in October. The latest data has strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next month and once again in early 2027. The US central bank last raised rates in September.

Gold rate on MCX on Thursday, 26 November On the domestic front, gold prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened 1.2% higher at ₹1,22,740 per 10 grams. The yellow metal extended its gains shortly after the opening bell, hitting an intraday high of ₹1,23,888 per 10 grams.

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, MCX gold opened with a modest gap-up near ₹122,740 and is trading around ₹122,580, up approximately 1.2%, holding above the ₹121,000–121,700 support zone. Wednesday’s candle featured a long lower shadow, with buying interest emerging near ₹117,500.

On the technical outlook, Ponmudi added, “Immediate resistance is placed at ₹126,300–127,000, followed by ₹130,000–130,700. On the downside, ₹121,000–121,700 remains the immediate support band, with stronger support at ₹117,500–118,500. The RSI, hovering near 28, remains deeply oversold and marginally below its average, while the MACD continues to signal negative momentum.”

Gold prices in India today - Check yellow metal prices in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore Gold rate in Chennai - 26 November 24 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,20,369.66/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Chennai — ₹1,10,258.61/10 gm

Gold rate in Hyderabad - 26 November 24 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,19,534.59/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Hyderabad — ₹1,09,493.69/10 gm

Gold rate in Bangalore - 26 November 24 karat gold rate in Bangalore — ₹1,19,296/10 gm

22 karat gold rate in Bangalore — ₹1,09,275.14/10 gm