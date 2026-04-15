Gold rate today, 15 April: Yellow metal slips from one-month high on strong US dollar, US-Iran news in focus

Gold price today, 15 April 2026: Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday after hitting a one-month high earlier in the session, as the US dollar regained some lost ground and prospects of another round of the US-Iran peace talks. The COMEX gold rate today retraced after hitting an intraday high of $4,895.40/oz and is currently trading around its intraday low of $4,841.20/oz. Likewise, the MCX gold rate today opened with a downside gap at ₹1,54,757 and touched an intraday low of ₹1,54,575 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell.
The US dollar rebounded from its lowest level in more than a month, making the greenback-denominated commodities, such as bullion, more expensive for holders of other currencies.
“Gold prices are reacting to the Middle East headlines in the short term with hopes that the two countries will engage in talks,” Marex analyst Edward Meir told Reuters, adding, “If things fall apart again, we can revert to the pre-ceasefire pattern of lower gold, a stronger dollar and lower equity prices.”
Talks to end the US-Iran war could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, after the collapse of weekend negotiations prompted Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports.
Adding to the uncertainty, the US military said late on Tuesday that American forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea through a blockade.
Traders now see a 30% chance of a 25-basis-point U.S. rate cut this year, up from about 13% last week. Before the war, there were expectations of two cuts for this year.
Expecting volatility in the gold rate today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said the COMEX gold rate today is in the $4,800 to $4,900/oz range, while the MCX gold rate today is in the ₹1,52,000 to ₹1,56,000 per 10 gm range. On breaking above the ₹1,56,000 resistance, the precious yellow metal may try to approach the ₹1,60,000 levels.
“On the lower level, the COMEX gold rate may try to test the $4,650 and $4,600 levels on breaching below the $4,700 per ounce support. Likewise, the MCX gold rate may try to touch ₹1,48,000 and ₹1,45,000 on breaking below ₹1,52,000 on a closing basis,” Anuj Gupta said.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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