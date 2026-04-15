Gold rate today, 15 April: Yellow metal slips from one-month high on strong US dollar, US-Iran news in focus

Gold price today, 15 April 2026: Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday after hitting a one-month high earlier in the session, as the US dollar regained some lost ground and prospects of another round of the US-Iran peace talks. The COMEX gold rate today retraced after hitting an intraday high of $4,895.40/oz and is currently trading around its intraday low of $4,841.20/oz. Likewise, the MCX gold rate today opened with a downside gap at ₹1,54,757 and touched an intraday low of ₹1,54,575 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell.
The US dollar rebounded from its lowest level in more than a month, making the greenback-denominated commodities, such as bullion, more expensive for holders of other currencies.
“Gold prices are reacting to the Middle East headlines in the short term with hopes that the two countries will engage in talks,” Marex analyst Edward Meir told Reuters, adding, “If things fall apart again, we can revert to the pre-ceasefire pattern of lower gold, a stronger dollar and lower equity prices.”
Talks to end the US-Iran war could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, after the collapse of weekend negotiations prompted Washington to impose a blockade on Iranian ports.
Adding to the uncertainty, the US military said late on Tuesday that American forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea through a blockade.
Traders now see a 30% chance of a 25-basis-point U.S. rate cut this year, up from about 13% last week. Before the war, there were expectations of two cuts for this year.
Expecting volatility in the gold rate today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said the COMEX gold rate today is in the $4,800 to $4,900/oz range, while the MCX gold rate today is in the ₹1,52,000 to ₹1,56,000 per 10 gm range. On breaking above the ₹1,56,000 resistance, the precious yellow metal may try to approach the ₹1,60,000 levels.
“On the lower level, the COMEX gold rate may try to test the $4,650 and $4,600 levels on breaching below the $4,700 per ounce support. Likewise, the MCX gold rate may try to touch ₹1,48,000 and ₹1,45,000 on breaking below ₹1,52,000 on a closing basis,” Anuj Gupta said.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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