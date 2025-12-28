Gold rate today in India: 22-carat, 24-carat gold price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

Gold prices today: Gold prices have been on a roll in the near-term. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) surged to a fresh all-time high of ₹1,40,465 per 10 grams during Friday’s trading session, buoyed by strong safe-haven demand amid expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s policy stance in January 2025.

On Friday, gold futures for the February 2026 contract settled marginally higher, gaining ₹67 or 0.05 per cent to close at ₹1,39,940 per 10 grams, as compared to previous close of ₹1,39,873 per 10 grams on Wednesday.

“MCX Gold futures closed firmly at ₹1,39,940 per 10 grams, extending the record rally as safe-haven demand and sustained investment flows remained strong. Price action continues to respect the rising channel, with every dip attracting fresh buying interest, underscoring the strength of the underlying trend. Strong support is placed in the ₹1,37,000– ₹1,35,000 zone, which is expected to cushion any near-term correction. A decisive move above ₹1,40,000 could open the door for a fresh leg higher toward ₹1,42,000– ₹1,45,000, aided by supportive rupee dynamics and persistent global uncertainty. The structural bull market in gold remains firmly intact,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

City-wise gold prices today India Bullions data revealed that the the 24-karat gold prices in India were at ₹139,800 per 10 grams as of 9:17 a.m. (IST) on 28 December 2025, the 22-karat gold prices stood at ₹128,150 per 10 grams at the same time.

Here are the gold prices across major Indian cities such as Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Customers should note that actual retail prices may be higher, as jewellers typically add making charges, taxes, and GST to the final amount.

Gold Prices in Delhi — 28 December 24 Karat gold price in Delhi today — ₹139,800 per 10 grams

22 Karat gold price in Delhi today — ₹128,150 per 10 grams

Gold Prices in Mumbai — 28 December 24 Karat gold price in Mumbai today — ₹140,040 per 10 grams

22 Karat gold price in Mumbai today — ₹128,370 per 10 grams

Gold Prices in Kolkata — 28 December 24 Karat gold price in Kolkata today — ₹139,860 per 10 grams

22 Karat gold price in Kolkata today — ₹128,205 per 10 grams

Gold Prices in Ahmedabad — 28 December 24 Karat gold price in Ahmedabad today — ₹140,230 per 10 grams

22 Karat gold price in Ahmedabad today — ₹128,544 per 10 grams

Gold Prices in Bengaluru — 28 December 24 Karat gold price in Bengaluru today — ₹140,150 per 10 grams

22 Karat gold price in Bengaluru today — ₹128,471 per 10 grams

Gold Prices in Hyderabad — 28 December 24 Karat gold price in Hyderabad today — ₹140,260 per 10 grams

22 Karat gold price in Hyderabad today — ₹128,572 per 10 grams

Gold Prices in Chennai — 28 December 24 Karat gold price in Chennai today — ₹140,450 per 10 grams

22 Karat gold price in Chennai today — ₹128,746 per 10 grams