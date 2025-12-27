Gold rate today in India: 22 karat, 24 karat gold price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

Gold prices today: Gold prices on India's Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit their fresh record high level of ₹140,465 per 10 grams during Friday's commodity market session as the demand for safe-haven assets fueled the gains amid US Federal Reserve expectations in January 2025.
The gold futures of the February 2026 contract closed 0.05 or ₹67 higher at ₹139,940 per 10 grams after the record high level on 26 December 2025, compared to ₹139,873 per 10 grams at the previous market close, according to MCX data.
While India Bullions' data showed that the 24-karat gold prices in India were at ₹140,290 per 10 grams as of 4 p.m. (IST) on 27 December 2025, the 22-karat gold prices stood at ₹128,599 per 10 grams at the same time.
Here are the gold prices for major cities in India, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. However, the customers must be aware that retail prices are likely to remain higher as jewellery makers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the final bill.
|City
|24 karat price/ 10 grams (Rs.)
|22 karat price/ 10 grams (Rs.)
|Mumbai
|139,790
|128,141
|New Delhi
|140,030
|128,361
|Kolkata
|139,850
|128,196
|Ahmedabad
|140,220
|128,535
|Bengaluru
|140,140
|128,462
|Hyderabad
|140,250
|128,563
|Chennai
|140,440
|128,737
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment.
