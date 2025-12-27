Mint Market
Subscribe

Gold rate today in India: 22 karat, 24 karat gold price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

Gold rate today in India: Check how much gold costs in different cities across the country as the precious yellow metal hit its record high level on Friday, 26 december 2025. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Kolkata prices here.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated27 Dec 2025, 04:38 PM IST
Advertisement
Gold prices today: Here are rates across cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, on 27 December 2025.
Gold prices today: Here are rates across cities in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, on 27 December 2025.

Gold prices today: Gold prices on India's Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit their fresh record high level of 140,465 per 10 grams during Friday's commodity market session as the demand for safe-haven assets fueled the gains amid US Federal Reserve expectations in January 2025.

The gold futures of the February 2026 contract closed 0.05 or 67 higher at 139,940 per 10 grams after the record high level on 26 December 2025, compared to 139,873 per 10 grams at the previous market close, according to MCX data.

Advertisement
Also Read | Are silver prices headed for profit-taking after record 150% surge in 2025?

While India Bullions' data showed that the 24-karat gold prices in India were at 140,290 per 10 grams as of 4 p.m. (IST) on 27 December 2025, the 22-karat gold prices stood at 128,599 per 10 grams at the same time.

City-wise gold prices today

Here are the gold prices for major cities in India, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. However, the customers must be aware that retail prices are likely to remain higher as jewellery makers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the final bill.

City24 karat price/ 10 grams (Rs.)22 karat price/ 10 grams (Rs.)
Mumbai139,790128,141
New Delhi140,030128,361
Kolkata139,850128,196
Ahmedabad140,220128,535
Bengaluru140,140128,462
Hyderabad140,250128,563
Chennai140,440128,737
Also Read | Silver price near $80 mark, may rise to $100 next year

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — 27 December

  • 24 Karat gold price in Delhi today — 139,790 per 10 grams
  • 22 Karat gold price in Delhi today — 128,141 per 10 grams
  • Silver (999 Fine) price in Delhi today — 240,130 per kilogram
  • Silver (925 Sterling) price in Delhi today — 222,120 per kilogram

Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — 27 December

  • 24 Karat gold price in Mumbai today — 140,030 per 10 grams
  • 22 Karat gold price in Mumbai today — 128,361 per 10 grams
  • Silver (999 Fine) price in Mumbai today — 240,550 per kilogram
  • Silver (925 Sterling) price in Mumbai today — 222,509 per kilogram

Advertisement
Also Read | Silver tops gold, equities, bitcoin and real estate as best asset class of 2025

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — 27 December

  • 24 Karat gold price in Kolkata today — 139,850 per 10 grams
  • 22 Karat gold price in Kolkata today — 128,196 per 10 grams
  • Silver (999 Fine) price in Kolkata today — 240,230 per kilogram
  • Silver (925 Sterling) price in Kolkata today — 222,213 per kilogram

Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — 27 December

  • 24 Karat gold price in Ahmedabad today — 140,220 per 10 grams
  • 22 Karat gold price in Ahmedabad today — 128,535 per 10 grams
  • Silver (999 Fine) price in Ahmedabad today — 240,870 per 10 grams
  • Silver (925 Sterling) price in Ahmedabad today — 222,805 per 10 grams

Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — 27 December

  • 24 Karat gold price in Bengaluru today — 140,140 per 10 grams
  • 22 Karat gold price in Bengaluru today — 128,462 per 10 grams
  • Silver (999 Fine) price in Bengaluru today — 240,740 per 10 grams
  • Silver (925 Sterling) price in Bengaluru today — 222,685 per 10 grams

Advertisement
Also Read | How much gold without an invoice can't be seized during an income tax raid?

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — 27 December

  • 24 Karat gold price in Hyderabad today — 140,250 per 10 grams
  • 22 Karat gold price in Hyderabad today — 128,563 per 10 grams
  • Silver (999 Fine) price in Hyderabad today — 240,930 per 10 grams
  • Silver (925 Sterling) price in Hyderabad today — 222,860 per 10 grams

Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — 27 December

24 Karat gold price in Chennai today — 140,440 per 10 grams

22 Karat gold price in Chennai today — 128,737 per 10 grams

Silver (999 Fine) price in Chennai today — 241,250 per 10 grams

Advertisement

Silver (925 Sterling) price in Chennai today — 223,156 per 10 grams.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment.

 
 
Gold PricesGold Price IndiaGold PriceSilver PricesGold And Silver PricesMarkets
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold rate today in India: 22 karat, 24 karat gold price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities
Read Next Story