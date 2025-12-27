Gold rate today in India: 22 karat, 24 karat gold price in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

Gold prices today: Gold prices on India's Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit their fresh record high level of ₹140,465 per 10 grams during Friday's commodity market session as the demand for safe-haven assets fueled the gains amid US Federal Reserve expectations in January 2025.

The gold futures of the February 2026 contract closed 0.05 or ₹67 higher at ₹139,940 per 10 grams after the record high level on 26 December 2025, compared to ₹139,873 per 10 grams at the previous market close, according to MCX data.

While India Bullions' data showed that the 24-karat gold prices in India were at ₹140,290 per 10 grams as of 4 p.m. (IST) on 27 December 2025, the 22-karat gold prices stood at ₹128,599 per 10 grams at the same time.

City-wise gold prices today Here are the gold prices for major cities in India, including Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. However, the customers must be aware that retail prices are likely to remain higher as jewellery makers may add making charges, taxes, and GST to the final bill.

City 24 karat price/ 10 grams (Rs.) 22 karat price/ 10 grams (Rs.) Mumbai 139,790 128,141 New Delhi 140,030 128,361 Kolkata 139,850 128,196 Ahmedabad 140,220 128,535 Bengaluru 140,140 128,462 Hyderabad 140,250 128,563 Chennai 140,440 128,737

Gold and Silver Prices in Delhi — 27 December 24 Karat gold price in Delhi today — ₹ 139,790 per 10 grams

139,790 per 10 grams 22 Karat gold price in Delhi today — ₹ 128,141 per 10 grams

128,141 per 10 grams Silver (999 Fine) price in Delhi today — ₹ 240,130 per kilogram

240,130 per kilogram Silver (925 Sterling) price in Delhi today — ₹ 222,120 per kilogram Gold and Silver Prices in Mumbai — 27 December 24 Karat gold price in Mumbai today — ₹ 140,030 per 10 grams

140,030 per 10 grams 22 Karat gold price in Mumbai today — ₹ 128,361 per 10 grams

128,361 per 10 grams Silver (999 Fine) price in Mumbai today — ₹ 240,550 per kilogram

240,550 per kilogram Silver (925 Sterling) price in Mumbai today — ₹ 222,509 per kilogram

Gold and Silver Prices in Kolkata — 27 December 24 Karat gold price in Kolkata today — ₹ 139,850 per 10 grams

139,850 per 10 grams 22 Karat gold price in Kolkata today — ₹ 128,196 per 10 grams

128,196 per 10 grams Silver (999 Fine) price in Kolkata today — ₹ 240,230 per kilogram

240,230 per kilogram Silver (925 Sterling) price in Kolkata today — ₹ 222,213 per kilogram Gold and Silver Prices in Ahmedabad — 27 December 24 Karat gold price in Ahmedabad today — ₹ 140,220 per 10 grams

140,220 per 10 grams 22 Karat gold price in Ahmedabad today — ₹ 128,535 per 10 grams

128,535 per 10 grams Silver (999 Fine) price in Ahmedabad today — ₹ 240,870 per 10 grams

240,870 per 10 grams Silver (925 Sterling) price in Ahmedabad today — ₹ 222,805 per 10 grams Gold and Silver Prices in Bengaluru — 27 December 24 Karat gold price in Bengaluru today — ₹ 140,140 per 10 grams

140,140 per 10 grams 22 Karat gold price in Bengaluru today — ₹ 128,462 per 10 grams

128,462 per 10 grams Silver (999 Fine) price in Bengaluru today — ₹ 240,740 per 10 grams

240,740 per 10 grams Silver (925 Sterling) price in Bengaluru today — ₹ 222,685 per 10 grams

Gold and Silver Prices in Hyderabad — 27 December 24 Karat gold price in Hyderabad today — ₹ 140,250 per 10 grams

140,250 per 10 grams 22 Karat gold price in Hyderabad today — ₹ 128,563 per 10 grams

128,563 per 10 grams Silver (999 Fine) price in Hyderabad today — ₹ 240,930 per 10 grams

240,930 per 10 grams Silver (925 Sterling) price in Hyderabad today — ₹ 222,860 per 10 grams Gold and Silver Prices in Chennai — 27 December 24 Karat gold price in Chennai today — ₹140,440 per 10 grams

22 Karat gold price in Chennai today — ₹128,737 per 10 grams

Silver (999 Fine) price in Chennai today — ₹241,250 per 10 grams

Silver (925 Sterling) price in Chennai today — ₹223,156 per 10 grams.