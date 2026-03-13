Gold rate today in India above ₹1.60 lakh amid no signs of de-escalation in US-Iran war; oil price, USD rate in focus

Gold rate today: Amid no signs of de-escalation in the US-Iran war, the MCX gold rate today opened flat but sustained above ₹1,60,000 per 10 gm. Gold price today opened marginally lower at ₹1,60,251 per 10 gm and touched an intraday low of ₹1,59,764, logging an intraday loss of ₹507 per 10 gm. However, the precious metal witnessed value buying and soon entered the green territory. In the international market, the COMEX gold rate is oscillating around $5,120/oz.

Gold rate today: Major triggers you must know Speaking on the major triggers dictating gold prices today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said that the gold rate today is mainly driven by three factors: US-Iran war news, the US dollar rate, and oil price movements.

“Amid no signs of de-escalation in the US-Iran war and continuous blockage in the Strait of Hormuz, crude oil prices are in a bull trend, which is aiding the petro-dollar system. So, broadly, the gold price today is moving in the opposite direction to the oil price and the US dollar rates,” said Anuj Gupta.

Outlook for gold price today On a suggestion to gold investors, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said that after recently touching record highs, the metal has entered a short-term corrective phase, though the broader bullish framework remains intact. Prices continue to hold above key moving averages, reflecting underlying strength supported by safe-haven demand amid geopolitical uncertainty.

“Strong buying interest is visible in the $5,000–$5,100 support zone, while a break below this band could push prices toward the $4,900 level. As long as gold holds above the $5,150 zone, the broader bullish trend remains intact, and a sustained breakout above $5,200–$5,250 could pave the way for fresh record highs,” Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said.

On the outlook of gold rate today in India, the Enrich Money expert said that strong buying interest remains visible in the ₹1,56,000 to ₹1,57,000 demand zone. As long as prices hold above this base, the medium-term bullish outlook remains intact. A sustained breakout above ₹1,65,000 could revive bullish momentum toward ₹1,75,000 to ₹1,80,000.

Oil price movement in focus Pointing to crude oil prices, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said that oil prices have surged sharply, with Brent crude once again approaching $100 per barrel as markets begin pricing in the possibility of supply disruptions. For India, which imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, sustained strength in oil prices poses a significant macroeconomic challenge.

Higher oil prices typically widen the current account deficit, increase inflationary pressure, weaken the Indian rupee, and raise operating costs for sectors heavily dependent on energy, such as aviation, logistics, chemicals, and manufacturing.