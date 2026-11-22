Gold Rate Today | Gold Price Drop 2026 | Gold USD Price: After topping out at ₹1,80,779 per 10 gm in January 2026, gold prices in India have remained under sell-off pressure throughout the year. Earlier, the fall in the precious yellow metal was attributed to the AI bubble, which later shifted to skyrocketing US bond yields, which are still persisting. The MCX gold rate finished at ₹1,21,949 per 10 gm, around ₹59,000 below the record high made in January 2026. The USD price of gold in the international market ended at $3,539 per ounce, nearly $2,087 below the record high of $5.626.80.

According to market experts, the gold price today is in the grip of bears due to the hawkish US Fed and a strong US dollar. Appreciation in the Indian Rupee has also dragged down gold prices in India. They said that gold's USD price in the international market has crucial support at $3,500. On a break below this support, gold prices in USD may soon fall to $3,300 per ounce. Similarly, gold prices in India may approach ₹1,17,500 per 10 gm.

Gold price drop 2026: 3 reasons for rate fall Highlighting the major reasons that are dragging gold rates today, market experts attributed three major reasons for gold rates' fall: 50 bps US Fed rate hike buzz, strong US dollar sustaining the US bond yields at higher levels, and an appreciating Indian Rupee against the US Dollar (USD) fueling the downtrend in the precious yellow metal. They said that rout in AI-linked equities has also intensified liquidation pressures, forcing investors to raise cash and trim exposure across commodities and precious metals.

US Fed rate hike buzz Pointing towards the possible impact of a US Fed rate hike on gold, Kaynat Chainwala, AVP — Commodity Research at Kotak Neo, said, “Gold prices remain under pressure after a sharp selloff over the past two sessions, as investors continue to reprice a more hawkish Federal Reserve outlook. Spot gold briefly fell to $3,515/oz, its lowest level since September 2025, before recovering to around $3,570/oz, down 1.4% on the day.”

The Kotak Neo expert said that gold prices have declined as markets increasingly factor in the possibility of additional US interest rate increases beyond December. Recent Fed communications, including the October meeting minutes and comments from several policymakers, have reinforced expectations that rates could remain higher for longer if inflation fails to moderate convincingly.

US bond yields sustain at higher levels on strong USD Decoding the hawkish US Fed's other impacts, Kaynat Chainwala of Kotak Neo said, “The US Fed rate hike buzz has supported the US dollar, which recently climbed to a 19-month high, while the US Treasury yields have also moved higher, reducing the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.”

INR vs USD: Appreciation in the Indian Rupee The rupee-dollar exchange rate remained a key influence on domestic bullion prices. The rupee strengthened during the week, recovering to 92.66 against the dollar by the close, as currency-market sentiment improved and dollar demand eased. However, uncertainty over global monetary policy and continuing geopolitical risks remain important drivers of exchange-rate movements.

“The Indian rupee’s appreciation lowers the domestic cost of imported bullion, amplifying the downward pressure on MCX gold and silver from the weakness in international prices,” said Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, adding, “A stronger rupee compounded the decline, with USD/INR falling about 1.7% over the week, amplifying the drop in domestic bullion prices relative to COMEX benchmarks.”

Gold Rate Today | Important levels to watch Decoding the gold rate outlook for the short-term, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity and Currency at it, said, "The $3,500 mark remains a crucial support cushion, while market focus shifts to the Fed's policy meeting on 9 December 2026. Expectations of a possible 50-basis-point rate hike could keep bullion volatile. Technically, support is seen at $3,450–$3,500, followed by $3,300, while resistance lies at $3,650–$3,700."

Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said that MCX gold rate ended the week with a strongly negative bias, falling nearly 11% to close near ₹1,21,749 and holding just above the ₹1,21,700– ₹1,21,000 zone. Immediate resistance is placed at ₹1,26,300– ₹1,27,000, followed by ₹1,30,000– ₹1,30,700. A sustained move above these zones is needed to signal any recovery.

“On the downside, ₹1,21,700– ₹1,21,000 remains the immediate support zone, while a break below it could drag prices toward ₹1,18,500– ₹1,17,500. Daily RSI is near 17, which is deeply oversold,” the Enrich Money CEO said.

Is it the right time to buy gold? The upcoming week will bring an important test for commodity markets as investors reassess the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. US flash manufacturing and services PMIs on November 23 and October PCE inflation data on November 25 will be the principal events on the calendar. The PCE report, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, will be particularly important in determining whether underlying price pressures remain persistent enough to justify further monetary tightening. With US markets closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, the holiday-shortened trading week could also leave price movements more susceptible to shifts in positioning and thinner liquidity.

Expecting the downtrend to end soon in gold and silver prices, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said, “For precious metals, the near-term outlook remains fragile. Gold and silver are likely to face continued headwinds from elevated rate expectations and the broader retreat from risk assets. With a December rate increase already largely priced in, another firm inflation reading may have limited incremental impact unless it prompts markets to anticipate a more prolonged tightening cycle.”

Conversely, the Enrich Money expert saida softer PCE reading could ease monetary policy concerns and trigger a sharp short-covering rebound, particularly in silver, where the recent correction has left prices deeply oversold.

Will gold prices in India hit ₹ 1 lakh soon? Negating the chances of gold prices in India hitting ₹1 lakh per 10 gm soon, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Gold prices in Indian and international markets are in the oversold zone and a bounce back is highly expected. A US Fed rate hike below 50 bps, a better october US inflation data coming on 23rd November are some factors that may trigger the value buying in the precious yellow metal.”