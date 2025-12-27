Gold rate today in India is at a fresh high. Will it hit ₹1.50 lakh in 2025?

Gold rate today in India: On account of elevated global uncertainty and demand for an anchor hedge, gold price extended its rally on Friday and touched a new peak of ₹1,40,465 per 10 gm on MCX. However, after the end of the Friday session, the MCX gold rate finished at ₹1,39,940 per 10 gm.

According to the information available on the bullions.co.in website, the 24-carat gold rate today in Delhi is ₹1,39,790 per 10 grams, which means jewellers in Delhi are offering a premium of ₹150 per 10 grams against the gold futures contract for the February 2026 expiry. However, the 22-carat gold rate today in Delhi is priced at ₹1,28,141 per 10 gm. In the international market, the COMEX gold price also climbed to a new peak of $4,584 per troy ounce, logging a nearly 75% rise against the 52-week low of $2,608.40 per ounce.

Market experts believe gold rate today on MCX is above the technical breakout levels placed at ₹1,39,000. The precious yellow metal price is poised to touch ₹1,45,000 soon, provided the existing triggers remain in place. Experts said that MCX gold rates are expected to reach ₹1,50,000 once they break above ₹1,45,000 on a closing basis. However, they also expected some profit-booking at ₹1,45,000 levels before a fresh upside movement.

Gold rates today: Triggers that hold the key Speaking on the triggers that are fueling gold rates today, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, "Gold continues to serve as the anchor hedge amid elevated global uncertainty, while silver is increasingly emerging as the high-beta outperformer of the current cycle. Currency stability and global risk flows are expected to remain key drivers across asset classes in the coming weeks."

“COMEX Gold price continues to trade near all-time highs (Feb 2026 contract), with the multi-year breakout structure firmly intact. The broader trend remains decisively bullish, supported by persistent safe-haven demand, heightened geopolitical risks, aggressive central-bank accumulation, and expectations of further global monetary easing. Despite minor consolidation, price resilience remains strong, with dips consistently absorbed by buyers. A sustained hold above $4,500 keeps the upside open towards $4,600 to $4,650 in the near term. Key support is well defined in the $4,400–4,450 zone, which has repeatedly held during the advance.”

"Gold rate today on MCX is near lifetime highs, maintaining a one-sided uptrend marked by higher highs and higher lows. Domestic sentiment remains firm, supported by strong global cues and a relatively stable rupee environment. A decisive breakout above ₹139,000 has opened the path toward ₹140,000 to ₹145,000, while strong downside support is placed at ₹136,000 to ₹135,000," Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said.

Can the gold price touch ₹ 1.50 lakh in 2025? "Triggers for gold price rally are still existing, and the technical chart suggests that the yellow metal price may soon touch ₹1.45 lakh in the domestic market. When gold rates in India reach ₹1.50 lakh per 10 gm, it will depend on the next breakout level, which is placed at ₹1.45 lakh. Breaking above ₹1.45 lakh on a closing basis would trigger a fresh upside movement. However, some profit booking is also expected at the ₹1.45 levels. As there are only three sessions left in 2025 (Monday, December 29; Tuesday, December 30; and Wednesday, December 31), much depends on the next breakout. If the breakout occurs on Monday or Tuesday, the chances are still high for gold prices to reach ₹1.50 lakh in 2025. Some fancy would depend upon the silver price rally, as it is also working as a catalyst for the gold price rally these days," said Anuj Gupta, Director of Ya Wealth.

Key Takeaways Gold prices are experiencing an upward trend, with potential to reach ₹1.50 lakh if breakout levels are surpassed.

Market dynamics such as global uncertainty and silver performance are significant drivers of gold price movements.

Investors should watch for profit-booking scenarios at critical price levels.