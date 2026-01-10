Gold rate today in India rises 2.50% in 2026. Is it right time to buy gold before US Supreme Court decision on tariff?

Gold rate today in India: Amid rising geopolitical tensions and fears of a looming recession in the US, the MCX gold rate extended its bull run in 2026. The precious yellow metal has increased from ₹1,35,447 to ₹1,38,875 per 10 gm, delivering around 2.50% return to investors in 2026.

According to commodity market experts, the gold rate today is in a bull trend, as geopolitical tensions have surged following the US attacks on Venezuela. They said the US has entered 2026 with an unemployment rate of 4.4%, which has triggered speculation about a US recession. This combination makes a conducive safe-haven demand for gold in the short term. They predicted that gold prices in India may soon reach ₹1,45,000 per 10 gm once it breaks above the current hurdle at ₹1,40,000 per 10 gm. They said that the US Supreme Court's decision on tariffs will be significant, as the court is expected to deliver its ruling on Trump's tariffs next Wednesday.

Renewed fear of US recession On why the gold price today is in a bull trend, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered commodity expert, said, "Rising geopolitical tension and the renewed fear of US recession are the primary reasons for expecting the continuation of the bull trend in gold prices. The US has entered 2026 with an unemployment rate of 4.4%, after the lowest monthly pace of job gains outside a recession since 2003. This signifies that Trump's tariffs are eroding the US economy's strength and triggering a US recession."

Anuj Gupta said that no concrete development regarding the peace deal in the Russia-Ukraine war and the US attacking Venezuela has further worsened the geopolitical tension. In fact, the US-Venezuela conflict signals realignment of the global powers as China may now start invading Taiwan, taking an example from the US attacks on Venezuela.

US Supreme Court's decision on tariffs? Advising gold investors to remain vigilant about the US Supreme Court's ruling on tariffs, Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, said, "The US Supreme Court's decision on Trump's tariffs was expected on Friday, but the US Supreme Court is set to issue its next round of rulings on 14 January 2026, i.e., on Wednesday next week. There is speculation in the market that the US Supreme Court's ruling on tariffs may go against Donald Trump, and uncertainties such as a trade war and tariff hikes may be alleviated."

Is it the right time to invest in gold? Expecting the bull trend to continue, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, "Gold rate today on MCX is quoting ₹1,38,819 per 10 grams, consolidating after posting lifetime highs and moving within a well-defined upward channel. Strong support for the gold price today is placed in the ₹1,35,000 to ₹1,37,000 range. The immediate resistance is seen at ₹1,40,000 to ₹1,42,000; a decisive breakout above this band could accelerate prices toward ₹1,45,000 and higher. The overall structure remains positive, supported by firm global prices, a supportive rupee trend, and steady investment flows."

On the outlook of the COMEX gold price, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money, said, "COMEX Gold futures are consolidating around the $4,500–$4,517 per ounce range after testing recent highs, while continuing to respect a multi-year rising channel. Price action continues to form higher lows on pullbacks, highlighting strong underlying demand. Key support lies near $4,400, aligned with the channel base and key moving averages. A sustained hold above this zone maintains the bullish bias. On the upside, a decisive breakout above $4,600 could open the path toward $4,800–$5,000. The broader trend continues to favour buy-on-dips, supported by safe-haven demand and central bank accumulation."

Key Takeaways Gold prices are currently in a bull trend due to geopolitical tensions and economic fears.

The upcoming US Supreme Court decision on tariffs could significantly impact gold prices.

Investors should watch resistance levels closely as a breakout may lead to further price increases.