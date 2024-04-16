Gold rate today: Iran-Israel conflict fuels gold price today despite US dollar hitting 5-month high
Gold rate today on MCX opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹73,169 per 10 gm within a few minutes of the opening bell
Gold rate today, 16th April 2024: Despite disappointing US retail sales data and the US dollar climbing to the 5-month high, the Iran-Israel conflict continued its support to the gold price rally on Tuesday. Gold price today on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), opened higher and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹73,169 per 10 gm within a few minutes of the commodity market's opening bell. In the international market, gold price today is oscillating around $2,380 per troy ounce level.
