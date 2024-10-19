Is it wise to buy gold before Diwali and hold till US Presidential Election results?

  • Gold price today: According to experts, gold presents a favorable opportunity ahead of Diwali, but a well-timed exit post-US Presidential election could be prudent to lock in gains from this anticipated uptrend

Asit Manohar
Updated19 Oct 2024, 07:44 AM IST
Gold price outlook: According to experts, heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, continue to boost the appeal of gold as a safe haven.
Gold price outlook: According to experts, heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, continue to boost the appeal of gold as a safe haven.(Photo: Courtesy Religare Broking)

Gold rate today: The yellow metal is on an uptrend and has regularly climbed a new peak last week. During Friday's deals, the MCX gold rate hit a new record high of 77,839 per 10 gm, whereas the spot gold price touched a new peak of $2,722 per troy ounce.

According to commodity market experts, this gold price rally is driven by geopolitical uncertainty, potential further interest rate cuts, and the looming US Presidential election. They said the uncertainty will continue until US Presidential poll results are out. In contrast, demand for physical gold in the domestic market is expected to surge due to the fast approaching Diwali 2024. So, it becomes tricky for gold investors to time the profit-booking in their respective gold positions.

Why is gold price skyrocketing?

On triggers that are fueling gold rates today, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, "Gold prices have skyrocketed to another record high, reaching $2,722 per ounce in international markets and 77,839 per 10 gm at the domestic markets, driven by geopolitical uncertainty, potential further interest rate cuts, and the looming US Presidential election. Given current trends and upcoming events that could impact gold prices, the question of whether it's wise to buy gold before Diwali 2024 and hold until after the US Presidential election is timely."

Should you buy gold before Diwali 2024?

Colin Shah, MD of Kama Jewelry, advised investors to buy gold before Diwali 2024. Gold holds a sentimental and cultural value in India. Therefore, buying gold is considered auspicious during festivals, especially during Dhanteras. This makes India the second largest consumer of gold in the world, after China. During Dhanteras, the demand for the yellow metal usually remains high. Gold prices are trending higher for many reasons, from geopolitical tensions to easing rates."

US Presidential Elections 2024 in focus

Pointing towards the US Presidential elections 2024 following Diwali 2024, Colin Shah said, “Since we are just weeks away from the US Presidential election, gold prices may witness some volatility. More than the elections, the Fed's rate cut decision will follow post-elections, which can impact gold prices. Besides input for jewellery and asset class, gold is a safe haven for investors during times of uncertainty. It is a hedge for investors against any uncertainty and price volatility.”

Triggers for gold rates today

On triggers that may dictate gold prices in the near term, Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet listed the following five factors:

1] Geopolitical Uncertainty and Safe-Haven Demand: Heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, continue to boost the appeal of gold as a haven. The possibility of an escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict adds a layer of risk to global markets, prompting investors to seek refuge in gold.

2] US Fed rate cut: Inflation in the US has been cooling, as reflected by the recent CPI data, which showed inflation rose slightly more than anticipated, yet the annual increase was at the slowest pace since February 2021. This fuels expectations of additional rate cuts from the Fed in November and December. Lower borrowing costs make gold more attractive as a non-yielding asset.

3] US Presidential Elections: The upcoming US election introduces further uncertainty, especially with rising prospects of a Trump victory. This could lead to fiscal policy changes, tariff implementations, and shifts in monetary policy, creating market volatility. Historically, gold performs well in political uncertainty, making it a good hedge leading up to the election.

4] Global Monetary Easing: The European Central Bank has cut interest rates for the third time this year, continuing the global trend of monetary easing. This policy shift by major central banks is supporting the broader upward trend in gold prices.

5] Diwali 2024: Global gold ETFs have seen strong inflows, with YTD net flows turning positive at $389 million. On the domestic front, India's festive season, particularly Diwali, typically drives increased gold purchases, which could further support prices in the near term.

On whether one should buy gold before Diwali 2024 and hold till the US Presidential elections, Sugandha Sachdeva said, "Given these factors, buying gold before Diwali could prove to be a smart strategy, especially with the expected surge in demand during the festive season. Additionally, holding until the US election results may allow investors to capitalize on further price appreciation driven by election-related uncertainty and possible policy shifts." She said a well-timed exit post-election could be prudent to lock in gains from this anticipated uptrend.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 07:44 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesIs it wise to buy gold before Diwali and hold till US Presidential Election results?

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

548.70
03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
19.9 (3.76%)

Tata Steel share price

155.30
03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
2.95 (1.94%)

Tata Motors share price

910.05
03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
18.35 (2.06%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

132.40
03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
6.65 (5.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

LTI Mindtree share price

6,000.00
03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-401.5 (-6.27%)

Zomato share price

257.40
03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-13.25 (-4.9%)

Infosys share price

1,878.85
03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-90.65 (-4.6%)

Timken India share price

3,655.00
03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-150.25 (-3.95%)
More from Top Losers

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,531.30
03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
290.95 (6.86%)

Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

3,040.00
03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
180.25 (6.3%)

Tejas Networks share price

1,189.65
03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
65.15 (5.79%)

Axis Bank share price

1,195.25
03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
63.1 (5.57%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,135.000.00
    Chennai
    78,141.000.00
    Delhi
    78,293.000.00
    Kolkata
    78,145.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.