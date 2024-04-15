Gold rate today: Israel-Iran war continues to fuel gold prices despite US dollar rate touching 34-year high against Yen
Gold price on MCX today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹72,362 per 10 gm mark
Gold rate today, 15th April 2024: Despite the rally in the US dollar index, gold prices continue to trade with positive bias during early morning deals on Monday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange or MCX, gold rates today opened higher at ₹72,214 per 10 gm and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹72,362 per 10 gm within a few minutes of the commodity market's opening bell. In the international market, spot gold price is trading around $2,360 per troy ounce, which is around 0.70 percent higher from its Friday close.
