Gold rate today jumps 2%! SIP vs lumpsum: How to make the most of the rise in yellow metal prices? Explained

Gold rate today: Gold prices got a new lease of life this week as fresh tariff uncertainty and a weak dollar bolstered demand for safe-haven. After consolidating for nearly three weeks, gold prices jumped almost 2% amid fresh buying interest on Monday, February 23.

In the domestic futures market, MCX gold prices reclaimed ₹160,000 per 10-gram mark. Meanwhile, internationally, gold futures were at $5,168, up 1.7%.

Why are gold prices rising? Investors reacted to fresh trade policy uncertainty after the US Supreme Court ruling against President Donald Trump’s tariffs over the weekend.

Advertisement

The US dollar fell after the Supreme Court found Trump's sweeping tariffs exceeded his authority, making greenback-priced commodities like bullion more affordable for overseas buyers.

Furthermore, Trump reacted to the ruling by lashing out at the court and imposing a blanket 15% levy on imports - the maximum level allowed under the law - and insisting that trade deals with nearly 20 countries, most with higher tariffs, should stay.

"Gold’s renewed upswing after a healthy correction reflects a rebuilding of the geopolitical risk premium. Escalating US-Iran tensions and fresh uncertainty around US trade policy, mainly driven by the Supreme Court’s 6–3 ruling on Trump’s tariff framework and the president’s push for a new global levy, are pushing investors back toward safe havens," said Rajeev Sharan, Head – Criteria, Model Development & Research, Brickwork Ratings.

Advertisement

SIP vs lumpsum: How should investors allocate to gold? The recent jump in gold comes on the back of a consolidation phase following a steep decline towards the end of January, which brought prices sharply lower from the all-time high level of ₹193,000.

The picture for bullion remains positive over the long term, as many tailwinds are in place, according to analysts. That said, volatility could persist.

"Near term, metals may remain sensitive to global cues, including currency movements and policy expectations. Volatility is likely to persist, and traders are advised to manage risk as bullion consolidates within its broader corrective phase," warned Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk.

Commenting on the strategy for long‑term investors, Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research, Geojit Investments, said a systematic investment plan (SIP) is more effective than a lump‑sum approach.

Advertisement

"SIPs help average out costs and reduce the impact of volatility, while allowing additional purchases during market corrections. This strategy builds discipline, lowers risk, and enhances the potential for better returns in bullion over time," he said as he reiterated his constructive outlook on gold prices amid central bank buying, expectations of lower US interest rates and slower global growth.

Nikunj Saraf, CEO at Choike Broking also believes that SIP is a better bet as it is a disciplined way of investing. "For most investors, gold should be a hedge within a diversified portfolio rather than a speculative bet. A disciplined approach works best: use a systematic route — monthly SIPs into a gold ETF — to avoid timing risk," he said.

Advertisement

Breaking it down further, Saraf advised that those looking to gain some near-term exposure, they can deploy 30–40% of intended allocation as a lumpsum now and spread the rest via SIP over 2–4 months.

"Prefer liquid ETFs for flexibility; choose Sovereign Gold Bonds only if you plan to hold for several years. Keep your overall gold exposure modest (commonly 5–10% of wealth) and rebalance after major market shifts," he opined.

Breaking it down further, Saraf advised that those looking to gain some near-term exposure, they can deploy 30–40% of intended allocation as a lumpsum now and spread the rest via SIP over 2–4 months.

"Prefer liquid ETFs for flexibility; choose Sovereign Gold Bonds only if you plan to hold for several years. Keep your overall gold exposure modest (commonly 5–10% of wealth) and rebalance after major market shifts," he opined.

Advertisement

According to spot market data, gold prices have jumped 18.5% so far this year, building on the 70% rise seen in 2025.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.