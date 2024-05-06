Gold rate today jumps after disappointing US non-farm payroll data, slide in US dollar rate, Xi Jinping's Europe trip
Gold rate today: Gold price today on MCX has immediate support placed at ₹770,500 per 10 gm whereas it is facing a hurdle at ₹71,200, say experts
Gold rate today: The release of disappointing US non-farm payroll data last week, coupled with the ongoing weakness in the US dollar rates, has led to a rebound in gold prices today. The gold futures contract for June 2024 expiry on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) opened on a positive note this morning at ₹70,849 per 10 gm. It quickly reached an intraday high of ₹70,984 per 10 gm. In the international market, the COMEX gold price is hovering around $2,320 per troy ounce, while the spot gold price is around $2,310. Experts in the commodity market attribute this rise in gold prices to the weak US dollar and the disappointing US non-farm payroll data. The latter has particularly impacted the US dollar, renewing the US Fed's concerns over the US economy, especially inflation.
