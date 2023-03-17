Gold rate today jumps after ECB rate hike. Will it climb to a new peak?2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 09:50 AM IST
- Gold rate today climb to intraday high of ₹58,277 per 10 gm on MCX and came more close to its record high of ₹58,847 per 10 gm levels
Gold rate today: On account of ease in bank crisis and European Central Bank (ECB) raising interest rate on sixth straight meeting, gold and silver price today ascended in early morning deals. Gold price came further close to its life-time high of ₹58,847 per 10 gm levels and hit intraday high of ₹58,277 levels, around ₹600 per 10 gm away from its record high on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×