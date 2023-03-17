Gold rate today jumps after ECB rate hike. Will it climb to a new peak?

Gold price outlook

On whether gold prices would climb to a new peak, Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities said, “Much will depend upon the US Fed's FOMC meeting. If the US Fed officials decided to pause interest rate hike, then in that case US dollar would come under more pressure leading to sharp upside movement in both equity, gold and other bullion metals. In case of no hike in US Fed rates, gold prides may breach its current $1,950 per ounce resistance and go on to climb to its next hurdle of $2,000 levels ( ₹60,000 on MCX)."