Gold rate today jumps as soft US inflation data pulls down US dollar index to 10-week low
Gold rate today has immediate support placed at $1,935 levels in spot market whereas MCX gold rate has immediate support placed at ₹58,300 per 10 gm levels, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of US dollar index nosediving to 10-week low after the release of soft US inflation data, gold prices witnessed some fresh buying in early morning deals on Wednesday. Gold future contract on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for December 2023 expiry opened higher and went on to hit intraday high of ₹60,224 per 10 gm levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. Spot gold price is currently oscillating around $1,965 per ounce levels.
