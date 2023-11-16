Gold rate today jumps on ease in US Fed rate hike. Buy or wait for correction?
Gold rate today is rising as soft US inflation data has eased US Fed rate hike buzz, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of easing fear of US Fed rate hike, gold price today extended its rally during morning deals. Gold price on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) for December 2023 expiry opened higher at ₹60,148 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹60,185 per 10 gm levels within few minutes of commodity market's opening bell today. In international market, spot gold price today is around $1,960 per ounce levels.
