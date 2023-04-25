Gold rate today jumps on soft US dollar, US Fed rate hike buzz. Buy or wait?2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 09:28 AM IST
- Gold rate today has immediate support placed at ₹59,700 on MCX and $1,975 in international market, say experts
Gold rate today: On account of ease in US dollar rate and market buzz about 25 bps interest rate hike by the US Fed, gold price today opened upside in international and domestic commodity market today. Gold future contract for June 2023 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), opened at ₹60,033 per 10 gm levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹60,106 levels within few minutes of opening bell today.
