Gold rate today jumps on soft US dollar, US Fed rate hike buzz. Buy or wait?

Speaking on US dollar to INR (Indian National Rupee), Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "We expect Indian Rupee to trade with a positive tone on easing global crude oil prices and positive domestic equities. Dollar may continue to remain weak as overall economic data continues to remain largely weak, leading to increasing concerns over recession. However, hawkish sentiments from FOMC meeting may weigh on risk assets, which may put downside pressure on Rupee at higher levels. Selling pressure from FIIs may also weigh on Rupee at higher levels. Important data from US for the week is US consumer confidence and Advanced GDP, which are expected weaker than previous reading. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹81.50 to ₹82.30 in the near term."

