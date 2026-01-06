Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 6 January 2026

Gold Price Today, January 6: Gold prices today rose on the MCX again, increasing around 0.34% amid healthy spot demand and increased geopolitical uncertainties. MCX 24 karat gold price jumped by ₹466 at 10:45 am to hit a price of ₹1,38,570 per 10 grams on 6 January during early trade.

MCX gold price rose to a historic high of ₹1,40,465 per 10 grams in December last week, but are now near ₹1,38,500 levels amid profit booking after a stellar run in 2025.

Take a look at the gold prices in your city today, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai.

Gold Rate in Mumbai Gold price in Mumbai today rose slightly, as did the overall gold rate in India. The 24 karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,38,790 per 10 grams, rising by ₹440 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Mumbai was 1,27,224 per 10 gram. On the other hand, 18 karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,04,093.

Gold Rate in Delhi Gold price in Delhi today increased too, reflecting the overall rise in gold rates across India. The 24 karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,38,550 per 10 grams, jumping by ₹440 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Delhi was ₹1,26,004 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Delhi was ₹1,03,913.

Gold Rate in Kolkata Gold price in Kolkata today jumped by over 0.3%, in line with the trend seen in other major Indian cities. The 24 karat gold price in Kolkata was ₹1,38,600 per 10 grams, increasing by ₹430 compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the 22 karat gold price in Kolkata stood at ₹1,27,050 per 10 grams. The 18 karat gold rate in Kolkata was ₹1,03,950.

Gold Rate in Bangalore Gold price in Bengaluru today saw a mild rise too. The 24 karat gold price in Bengaluru was ₹1,38,900 per 10 grams, up by ₹440. The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,325 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Bengaluru was ₹1,04,175.

Gold Rate in Hyderabad Gold price in Hyderabad today saw a slight increase, following the national and global trends. The 24 karat gold price in Hyderabad was ₹1,39,000 per 10 grams, jumping by ₹430 from yesterday. The 22 karat gold was priced at ₹1,27,417 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹1,04,250.

Gold Rate in Chennai Gold price in Chennai today rose further during the day, increasing by a moderate ₹430 per 10 grams. The 24 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,39,180 per 10 grams. The 22 karat gold price in Chennai was ₹1,27,582 per 10 grams, while the 18 karat rate stood at ₹1,04,385.

Gold Rate in Ahmedabad Gold price in Ahmedabad today jumped in line with other cities. The 24 karat gold price in Ahmedabad was standing at ₹1,38,960 per 10 grams, up by ₹430. The 22 karat gold price in the city was ₹1,27,389 per 10 grams, and the 18 karat gold rate was ₹1,04,220.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.