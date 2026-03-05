Gold Rate Today LIVE: Comex gold, silver prices rise on safe-haven demand amid US-Iran war, softer dollar

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices traded higher on Thursday as the widening Middle East conflict drove investors towards the safe-haven asset. A softer dollar also supported gains in the bullion prices.
Spot gold price rose 0.8% to $5,176.69 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery were up 1% at $5,186.30. Spot silver rose 1.2% to $84.43 per ounce.
The US dollar edged lower, making greenback-priced gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.
Gold prices have surged about 20% so far this year, notching successive record highs amid heightened global political and economic uncertainty.
On the geopolitical front, the US–Iran war widened sharply after a US submarine sank an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka, killing at least 80 people, and NATO air defences destroyed an Iranian ballistic missile fired towards Turkey.
In other commodities, spot platinum price gained 2.1% to $2,193.65, while palladium price rose 0.5% to $1,683.
Stay tuned to our Gold Rate Today Live Blog for the latest updates.
MCX gold rate today for April futures contracts opened higher by ₹1,225, or 0.75%, at ₹1,62,750 per 10 grams as against its previous close of ₹1,61,525 level. MCX silver price for May futures contracts opened higher by ₹4,340, or 1.63%, at ₹2,69,900 per kilogram as against its previous close of ₹2,65,560 level.
The global silver market is projected to remain in deficit for a sixth consecutive year in 2026, with the shortfall estimated at about 67 million ounces as total demand continues to exceed supply. Industrial fabrication demand is expected to decline to around 650 million ounces, partly due to reduced photovoltaic silver usage despite rising solar installations. Total supply is forecast to grow by 1.5%, supported by a 1% increase in mine production to about 820 million ounces and a 7% rise in recycling as higher prices encourage scrap supply. Investment demand remains strong, with global ETP holdings near 1.31 billion ounces, while silver prices have already risen about 11% in 2026 amid geopolitical tensions and continued market tightness.
Silver price benefited from the dollar’s retreat following reports that Iranian operatives had reached out to the US to explore potential peace talks, though Tehran later denied the outreach. MCX silver price for May futures may appreciate to ₹2,69,000 per kilogram as prices have rebounded in the global markets too, said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.
Silver prices rose toward $85 per ounce, posting a second consecutive session of gains as geopolitical tensions and a weaker dollar boosted safe-haven demand. The US-Israeli campaign against Iran has entered its sixth day, raising concerns about further escalation and a prolonged conflict. Silver also gained after the dollar retreated on reports of potential peace talks between Iranian operatives and the US, though Tehran later denied the outreach. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration’s 15% global tariff is expected to take effect later this week.
Rising geopolitical tensions supported gold and silver prices. The safe-haven demand in the precious metals was fueled by widening US–Iran war after a US submarine sank an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka, killing at least 80 people, and NATO air defences destroyed an Iranian ballistic missile fired towards Turkey.
Spot gold price rose 0.8% to $5,176.69 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery were up 1% at $5,186.30. Spot silver rose 1.2% to $84.43 per ounce.
Gold and silver prices traded higher on Thursday as the widening Middle East conflict drove investors towards the safe-haven asset. A softer dollar also supported gains in the bullion prices.