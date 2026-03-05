Gold Rate Today LIVE: Comex gold, silver prices rise on safe-haven demand amid US-Iran war, softer dollar

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices traded higher on Thursday as the widening Middle East conflict drove investors towards the safe-haven asset. A softer dollar also supported gains in the bullion prices.

Spot gold price rose 0.8% to $5,176.69 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery were up 1% at $5,186.30. Spot silver rose 1.2% to $84.43 per ounce.

The US dollar edged lower, making greenback-priced gold less expensive for holders of other currencies.

Gold prices have surged about 20% so far this year, notching successive record highs amid heightened global political and economic uncertainty.

On the geopolitical front, the US–Iran war widened sharply after a US submarine sank an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka, killing at least 80 people, and NATO air defences destroyed an Iranian ballistic missile fired towards Turkey.

In other commodities, spot platinum price gained 2.1% to $2,193.65, while palladium price rose 0.5% to $1,683.

Stay tuned to our Gold Rate Today Live Blog for the latest updates.