Subscribe
Live Update

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Gold price jumps as US-Israeli strikes on Iran fuel safe‑haven demand; silver price up over 1%

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Spot gold price has jumped 19% year-to-date, driven by global turmoil, after surging 64% in 2025. Silver prices have risen more than 16% so far this year.

Asit Manohar
Updated4 Mar 2026, 08:41:36 AM IST
Advertisement
Gold Rate Today LIVE: US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.5% to $5,147.10 an ounce.
Gold Rate Today LIVE: US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.5% to $5,147.10 an ounce. (Photo: Pixabay)

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices in the international market traded higher, rebounding from a fall in the previous session, as escalating US-Israeli air strikes against Iran heightened geopolitical uncertainty and supported safe-haven demand.

Spot gold price rallied 1% to $5,138.46 per ounce, after falling to its lowest since February 20 in the previous session. US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.5% to $5,147.10 an ounce. Spot gold price has jumped 19% year-to-date, driven by global turmoil, after surging 64% in 2025.

Spot silver price rallied 1.4% to $83.27 per ounce, after falling more than 8% in the last session. Silver prices have risen more than 16% so far this year.

The US dollar strengthened, making dollar-denominated assets such as bullion more expensive for other currency holders.

US President Donald Trump told reporters that the US military had struck numerous Iranian naval and air targets, saying that “just about everything has been knocked out.”

In other commodities, spot platinum price rallied 1% to $2,104.25 per ounce, while palladium gained 0.4% to $1,653.

Stay tuned to our Gold Rate Today Live blog for the latest updates.

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
4 Mar 2026, 08:41:36 AM IST

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Silver prices rebound after over 8% fall in previous session

Spot silver price rallied 1.4% to $83.27 per ounce, after falling more than 8% in the last session. Silver prices have risen more than 16% so far this year.

4 Mar 2026, 08:40:55 AM IST

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Gold price rallies over 1% to above $5,100 level

Spot gold price rallied 1% to $5,138.46 per ounce, after falling to its lowest since February 20 in the previous session. US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.5% to $5,147.10 an ounce. Spot gold price has jumped 19% year-to-date, driven by global turmoil, after surging 64% in 2025.

4 Mar 2026, 08:36:06 AM IST

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices gain over 1%

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices in the international market traded higher, rebounding from a fall in the previous session, as escalating US-Israeli air strikes against Iran heightened geopolitical uncertainty and supported safe-haven demand.

Advertisement
Gold PriceGold PricesGold Price IndiaSilverGold And Silver PricesCommodity Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold Rate Today LIVE: Gold price jumps as US-Israeli strikes on Iran fuel safe‑haven demand; silver price up over 1%
Advertisement
Read Next Story