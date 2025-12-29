Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 29 December 2025

Gold Price Today: Gold prices today rose marginally on the MCX, increasing around a nominal 0.25% amid supportive monetary conditions among other drivers. MCX 24 karat gold price jumped a little to hit a price of ₹1,40,228 per 10 grams on 29 December as trading opened today.

Over the day, gold price today dipped slighly and was standing at to ₹1,40,099 per 10 grams at 10:20 am on MCX.

Take a look at the gold prices in your city today, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai.

Gold Rate in Mumbai Gold price in Mumbai today rose by nearly 1%, as did the overall gold rate in India. The 24 karat gold price in Mumbai was ₹1,40,160 per 10 grams, rising by ₹110 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Mumbai was 1,28,480 per 10 gram. On the other hand, 18 karat gold rate in Mumbai was ₹1,05,120.

Gold Rate in Delhi Gold price in Delhi today rose about 1% as well, reflecting the overall increase in gold rates across India. The 24 karat gold price in Delhi was ₹1,39,970 per 10 grams, rising by ₹160 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Delhi was ₹1,28,306 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Delhi was ₹1,04,978.

