Gold Rate Today: Check the live price of 22K, 24K and 18K gold prices on 29 December 2025

Gold Rate Today: Check out the 18 karat, 22 karat, 24 karat gold prices today in your city including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published29 Dec 2025, 10:24 AM IST
Gold price today: Check the live rate of gold in your city
Gold price today: Check the live rate of gold in your city(Reuters)

Gold Price Today: Gold prices today rose marginally on the MCX, increasing around a nominal 0.25% amid supportive monetary conditions among other drivers. MCX 24 karat gold price jumped a little to hit a price of 1,40,228 per 10 grams on 29 December as trading opened today.

Over the day, gold price today dipped slighly and was standing at to 1,40,099 per 10 grams at 10:20 am on MCX.

Take a look at the gold prices in your city today, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai.

Gold Rate in Mumbai

Gold price in Mumbai today rose by nearly 1%, as did the overall gold rate in India. The 24 karat gold price in Mumbai was 1,40,160 per 10 grams, rising by 110 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Mumbai was 1,28,480 per 10 gram. On the other hand, 18 karat gold rate in Mumbai was 1,05,120.

Gold Rate in Delhi

Gold price in Delhi today rose about 1% as well, reflecting the overall increase in gold rates across India. The 24 karat gold price in Delhi was 1,39,970 per 10 grams, rising by 160 than the previous day. Meanwhile, the price of 22 karat gold in Delhi was 1,28,306 per 10 grams. On the other hand, the 18 karat gold rate in Delhi was 1,04,978.

