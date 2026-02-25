Gold Rate Today LIVE: Comex gold price rises on US tariff uncertainty, Iran tensions; silver rate above $88 an ounce

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices rallied on Wednesday, supported by safe-haven demand amid uncertainty over US tariffs and sustained geopolitical tensions in the Middle East ahead of the US-Iran nuclear talks.

Spot gold price rose 0.5% to $5,174.76 per ounce, after falling 1% in the previous session as investors booked profits after gold hit a three-week high earlier in the day. US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.3% to $5,192.20. Spot silver price rose 1% to $88.23 per ounce, after hitting a more than two-week high on Monday.

Meanwhile, two US Federal Reserve officials signaled no near-term appetite to change the setting of central bank interest rate policy.

On the geopolitical front, Iran and the US will hold a third round of nuclear talks on Thursday in Geneva.

Among other commodities, spot platinum price rallied 2.1% to $2,212.72 per ounce, while palladium price gained 1.4% to $1,793.68.

Stay tuned to our Gold Rate Today Live Blog for the latest updates.