Live Updates

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Comex gold price rises on US tariff uncertainty, Iran tensions; silver rate above $88 an ounce

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Gold prices rose as investors flocked to the safe-haven metal amid Trump tariffs uncertainty and US-Iran tensions. Comex silver prices also climbed over 1% to trade above $88 an ounce.

Ankit Gohel
Updated25 Feb 2026, 09:01:22 AM IST
Gold Rate Today LIVE: US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.3% to $5,192.20.
Gold Rate Today LIVE: US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.3% to $5,192.20.(Photo: Pixabay)

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices rallied on Wednesday, supported by safe-haven demand amid uncertainty over US tariffs and sustained geopolitical tensions in the Middle East ahead of the US-Iran nuclear talks.

Spot gold price rose 0.5% to $5,174.76 per ounce, after falling 1% in the previous session as investors booked profits after gold hit a three-week high earlier in the day. US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.3% to $5,192.20. Spot silver price rose 1% to $88.23 per ounce, after hitting a more than two-week high on Monday.

Meanwhile, two US Federal Reserve officials signaled no near-term appetite to change the setting of central bank interest rate policy.

On the geopolitical front, Iran and the US will hold a third round of nuclear talks on Thursday in Geneva.

Among other commodities, spot platinum price rallied 2.1% to $2,212.72 per ounce, while palladium price gained 1.4% to $1,793.68.

Stay tuned to our Gold Rate Today Live Blog for the latest updates.

Follow updates here:
25 Feb 2026, 09:01:22 AM IST

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Platinum price jumps over 2%, palladium gains over 1%

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Among other commodities, spot platinum price rallied 2.1% to $2,212.72 per ounce, while palladium price gained 1.4% to $1,793.68.

25 Feb 2026, 08:49:05 AM IST

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Spot silver price rallies 1%

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Spot silver price rose 1% to $88.23 per ounce, after hitting a more than two-week high on Monday.

25 Feb 2026, 08:48:18 AM IST

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Spot gold price rises 0.5% after 1% drop

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Spot gold price rose 0.5% to $5,174.76 per ounce, after falling 1% in the previous session as investors booked profits after gold hit a three-week high earlier in the day. US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.3% to $5,192.20.

25 Feb 2026, 08:39:12 AM IST

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Gold, silver prices rally on Trump tariffs uncertainty

Gold Rate Today LIVE: Gold and silver prices rallied on Wednesday, supported by safe-haven demand amid uncertainty over US tariffs and sustained geopolitical tensions in the Middle East ahead of the US-Iran nuclear talks.

Gold PriceGold PricesGold Price IndiaSilverCommodity Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsCommoditiesGold Rate Today LIVE: Comex gold price rises on US tariff uncertainty, Iran tensions; silver rate above $88 an ounce
More