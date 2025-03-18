LIVE UPDATES

Gold Rate Today LIVE Updates: Yellow metal hits record high as Israel-Gaza war, weak dollar boost safe-haven demand

8 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 10:40 PM IST

Gold Rate Today LIVE Updates: MCX gold prices surged to a record high of above ₹ 88,852 level, tracking international bullion prices that extended its historic run above the $3,000 mark.