Gold Rate Today LIVE Updates: Gold prices scaled an all-time peak on Tuesday, as global geopolitical uncertainties exacerbated by rising trade tensions lifted demand for the safe-haven asset. MCX gold prices surged to a record high of above ₹88,852 level, tracking international bullion prices that extended its historic run above the $3,000 mark. Spot gold prices hit a record high of $3,018.66, while US gold futures were around $3,027.
Gold rates have rallied more than 14 per cent year-to-date (YTD) amid geopolitical instability. Since US President Donald Trump took office in January, the yellow metal prices have hit a record high 14 times as economic concerns due to his tariff war boosted demand. Meanwhile, the US dollar index wallowed near a four-month trough, making gold cheaper for overseas buyers.
Also Read: Gold price today: MCX Gold hits record high on tariff uncertainty; US Fed policy in focus; can it hit ₹1 lakh mark soon?
Moreover, tensions flared in the Middle East again after Israeli air strikes on Gaza, supporting the gold prices. Investors will now watch out for the US Federal Reserve policy and interest rate decision on Wednesday, March 19.
Stay tuned to our Gold Rate Live blog for the latest updates on yellow metal prices.
Gold Rate Today Live: Spot gold glitters on Middle East tension, US economy risks
Gold Rate Today Live: Gold rose to a record high above $3,030 an ounce as an escalation in Middle East tensions underscored its haven appeal, and investors weighed data that fueled concern the US economy is slowing down.
Bullion climbed as much as 1.3 per cent as Israel launched airstrikes across Gaza that Hamas said killed hundreds of people, shattering a nearly two-month ceasefire. Traders were also digesting recent US economic data that showed consumer apprehension about the impact of Trump’s tariff measures.
The gloomier outlook for the US and global economies has underscored bullion’s role as a store of value in uncertain times. The metal is up more than 15 per cent so far this year, extending its strong 2024 performance. Spot gold was up 1.1 per cent to $3,033.44 an ounce as of 12:16 p.m. in New York. Silver rose, while platinum and palladium edged lower.
Gold Rate Today Live: MCX Gold Price Update
Gold Rate Today Live: At 10:15 pm, MCX gold futures due for an April 4 expiry, traded 0.85 per cent higher at ₹88,769 per 10 gram after hitting a record high of ₹88,852 earlier in the session, against a previous close of ₹88,023. MCX silver futures last traded 0.9 per cent higher at ₹1,01,443 per gram on the multi commodity exchange (MCX)
Gold Rate Today Live: Spot gold continues winning streak
Gold Rate Today Live: International gold prices touched a record high as the safe-haven metal benefited from a flare-up of geopolitical tensions and lingering uncertainties about Trump's tariff plans. Spot gold rose 0.89 per cent to $3,028.20 an ounce. US gold futures rose 0.86 per cent to $3,025.80 an ounce.
Gold Rate Today Live: Gold Price Outlook
Gold Rate Today Live: NS Ramaswamy, the head of the commodity desk at Ventura, said for gold to touch the magical milestone of ₹1,00,000 in the domestic market, international gold prices must rise to the $3,300 an ounce mark, and USDINR should hit the 89 level. This seems unlikely at this juncture.
"The possibility of gold touching ₹1,00,000 mark stems from either the international gold prices touching $3,300 an ounce and USDINR coming at 89 levels.
For the year 2025, even if the international prices were to cross this number, rupee weakness in the USDINR pair should be anywhere in the range of 88 or 89. Only with a combination of these two, we could see gold in the domestic markets crossing ₹1,00,000, which seems unlikely for the year 2025," said Ramaswamy.
Gold Rate Today Live: All India Safara Association's gold prices
Gold Rate Today Live: Gold prices climbed by ₹500 to hit another record high of ₹91,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday driven by sustained buying by stockists and retailers amid a strong trend overseas, according to the All India Sarafa Association.
On Monday, the precious metal of 99.9 per cent purity rallied by ₹1,300 to hit a fresh peak of ₹90,750 per 10 grams. The yellow metal of 99.5 per cent purity advanced by ₹450 to hit a lifetime high of ₹90,800 per 10 grams against the previous close of ₹90,350 per 10 grams.
Gold Rate Today Live: Commodity analysts peg geopolitical risks for surge in pri
Gold Rate Today Live: According to analysts, geopolitical risks contributed to gold’s surge. The US reaffirmed its commitment to military action against Houthi forces in Yemen, with Pentagon spokesperson Parnell warning of severe consequences for any attacks on US troops. Meanwhile, Israel reported increased Hamas activity near Gaza, heightening fears of new military strikes in the region.
“This combination of economic and geopolitical turmoil pushed gold futures to an all-time high of $3,024 today, as market participants flocked to the precious metal for protection amidst rising global tensions. Gold prices this week will also be influenced by the upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting, where investors are hoping for guidance on future monetary policy amid growing economic concerns," said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP-Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.
Gold Rate Today Live: MCX gold hits record high of ₹88,852 per 10 gram
Gold Rate Today Live: MCX gold prices have hit back-to-back record highs on renewed safe haven appeal of the yellow metal. On Tuesday, MCX gold futures of April expiropened at ₹88,374 and hit a life time high of ₹88,852 per 10 gram.
Gold Rate Today Live: Spot gold hits record high on Middle East tension
Gold Rate Today Live: International gold prices rose one per cent to hit a fresh record high on Tuesday, anchored above the $3,000/oz mark, as rising Middle East tensions and trade uncertainties due to US President Donald Trump tariff plans fueled demand for the safe-haven asset.
Spot gold hit a peak of $3,038.26 per ounce, and by 09:46 a.m. ET (1346 GMT) was up nearly one per cent to $3,029.69 an ounce. Prices climbed above $3,000 for the first time on March 14. US gold futures gained 1.05 per cent to $3,038.00. Bullion, which had a stellar run last year, has maintained its momentum this year as well, gaining over 15 per cent year-to-date and hitting record highs 14 times.
Gold Rate Today Live: Yellow metal up 14% YTD
Gold rates in India have rallied more than 14 per cent year-to-date (YTD) amid geopolitical instability. Since US President Donald Trump took office in January, the yellow metal prices have hit a record high nea 14 times as economic concerns due to his tariff war boosted demand in safe-haven assets.
Gold Rate Today LIVE: Gold headed to record highs
Gold Rate Today LIVE: Kaynat Chainwala, AVP-Commodity Research, Kotak Securities on gold prices:
“Comex Gold futures extended their rally on Monday, closing above $3,006 per ounce as weak US economic data and a softer dollar fueled safe-haven demand. The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index took a significant hit, plunging to -20 in March.
February retail sales showed only a modest 0.2 per cent increase, falling short of expectations but improving from January’s -1.2 per cent decline. With economic uncertainties mounting, investor appetite for gold as a safe haven soared."
Gold Rate Today LIVE: Indian gold ETFs experienced record annual inflows in 2024
In India, gold was one of the top-performing asset classes in 2024, with a 21% year-on-year return. Indian gold ETFs experienced record annual inflows in 2024, with net inflows of INR 112 billion, adding 15 tonnes to holdings, which reached 57.8t.
Gold Rate Today LIVE: Why Tata MF remains positive on gold over medium term
Gold prices may continue to trade firm in medium term over central banks rate cut regime, geopolitical factors and supportive fundamentals like central bank buying, new Trump administration policies which has triggered new trade war. Currency driven volatility and equity market performance may keep price volatile in near term. Monetary policy developments, dollar Index, US yields, and real rates will also be key factors to watch. US inflation and growth is hovering around 3%; while US labour market is still resilient. Fears regarding US growth slowdown is weighing on US Yield and Dollar index. Further, Trump’s tariff announcement adding fear for higher inflation expectation. Global gold inventory has reached its highest since pandemic 2020.
Domestic import for Gold is expected to drop in February after a significant rise at start of 2025. Gold/Silver ratio continued to trade in higher range for the whole month. The ratio reached a high of 92 and is sustaining around higher levels. This shift indicates that gold is regaining strength compared to silver, potentially due to increased safe-haven demand amid economic uncertainties
Gold Rate Today LIVE: Gold on track to hit ₹90K, says Colin Shah of Kama Jewelry
Gold prices are trading at record highs globally in today’s trading session ahead of the US Fed policy meeting. MCX gold prices are trading at ₹88,380, whereas Commex gold prices have hit a record high of $3,012/ounce. The key reasons supporting gold prices globally could be attributed to the expectations of further rate easing by the Fed. The accumulation of gold by RBI is another reason gold prices are kept elevated in the domestic market. Moreover, concerns over a severe economic fallout and aggressive tariff policies by the US are also some key drivers pushing gold prices upwards. Considering the global scenario, funds are increasingly moving to gold due to its safe haven feature, which provides a hedge against inflation and economic instabilities. We now expect gold prices to touch levels of $3100/oz internationally, and ₹90,000/10gm domestically.
– Colin Shah, MD, Kama Jewelry
Gold Rate Today LIVE: Technical outlook for gold
Gold has support at $2984-2960 while resistance at $3024-3042. Silver has support at $33.65-33.35 while resistance is at $34.12-34.32. In INR gold has support at ₹87,640-87,420, while resistance at ₹88,340-88,550. Sliver has support at ₹99,850-98,950 while resistance at ₹1,01,820-1,03,250.
– Views by Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
Gold Rate Today LIVE: Gold price range shifted higher to ₹88,000-89,200, says LKP Securities
“Gold continues its upward momentum, rising by ₹570 to ₹88,600 in MCX and gaining $15 to reach $3,025 in Comex. The overall sentiment remains uncertain amid heightened geopolitical tensions, with President Donald Trump vowing to persist with U.S. strikes on Yemen’s Houthis unless their Red Sea attacks cease. This instability in the Middle East, coupled with China’s plans for additional economic stimulus, has further fueled safe-haven demand for gold. With these factors in play, the gold price range has shifted higher to ₹88,000– ₹89,200," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.
Gold Rate Today LIVE: Continue to buy gold & silver on dips, says MOSL
This week, market focus will be on key economic data releases, including U.S. retail sales, the IIP, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, and a few housing related numbers, which could provide insight on overall economic growth. Investors will also closely monitor the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and Chairman Powell’s comments, with particular attention to any signals regarding inflation and growth numbers. In China, the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) will be in radar for potential changes. Amid global trade tensions, weak inflation data, and U.S. economic concerns, gold and silver rallies reflect growing risks. The Fed’s actions will be a key driver of market sentiment in the near term, shaping global economic expectations. After a sharp rally, both Gold and Silver could witness some consolidation; however, bias for both continues to remain on higher side. Investors could continue to keep a buy-on-dips stance for both metals.
- Views by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL)
Gold Rate Today LIVE: UBS Group raises gold price target to $3,200
UBS Group AG has become the latest bank to raise its gold price forecast, citing a higher likelihood of a prolonged global trade war. Analysts predict that this escalating conflict will drive more investors towards gold, the ultimate safe-haven asset. The bank now expects gold to reach $3,200 per ounce over the next year, up from its previous forecast of $3,000. In a note on Monday, analysts Wayne Gordon and Giovanni Staunovo highlighted that the intensifying trade tensions are reinforcing gold's role as a reliable store of value during uncertain times.
Source: Bloomberg
Gold Rate Today LIVE: What's behind gold price rally to record high? Anuj Gupta of HDFC Sec decodes
Gold extended gains on Tuesday and touched a fresh all-time high at $3024.0 an ounce in the European trading hours as investors weighed US data that fueled concerns about an economic slowdown. An escalation in Middle East tensions further underscored the precious metal’s haven appeal.
Israel on Tuesday said it launched military strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza, a move that threatens to undermine a shaky truce. Meanwhile, yesterday’s US retail sales data, which rose less than forecast in February, signalled consumer caution and lifted bets that the Federal Reserve will resume its rate-cutting cycle, which also acts as a tailwind for precious metals.
Views by: Anuj Gupta, Head — Commodity & Currency at HDFC Securities
Gold Rate Today LIVE: Spot gold touches record high of $3,018.66
Gold Rate Today LIVE: International gold prices scaled an all-time peak, extending its historic run above the $3,000 mark as global uncertainties exacerbated by rising trade tensions kept investors hooked on the popular safe-haven asset, Reuters reported.
Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,017.84 an ounce, after hitting a record high of $3,018.66. Prices climbed above $3,000 for the first time on March 14. US gold futures gained 0.7% to $3,027.00.
Gold Rate Today LIVE: MCX gold hits record high above 88,600 level
Gold Rate Today LIVE: MCX gold prices traded higher on Tuesday, surging past ₹88,600 per 10 grams level for the first time. MCX gold rate opened higher at ₹88,274 level as against its previous close of ₹88,023. Yellow metal jumped to hit a record high of ₹88,672 per 10 grams level. At 2:50 PM, MCX gold prices were trading higher by ₹532, or 0.60%, at ₹88,555 per 10 grams.
Gold Rate Today LIVE: Yellow metal prices hit record high
Gold Rate Today LIVE: Gold prices hit record highs on both, domestic and international markets. MCX gold prices surged above the record high of ₹88,600 level, while US gold futures were around $3,027.