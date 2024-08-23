Gold Rate Today Live Updates: Gold prices traded higher on Friday as investors awaited US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium for more cues on the scale of interest rate cut in September policy. MCX gold rate opened above ₹71,400 per 10 grams level, while Silver prices rose above ₹84,030 per kg level. International bullion prices that hit an all-time high of $2,531.60 on Tuesday, have fallen nearly 1% this week amid a rebound in the dollar index and rise in US 10-year Treasury yields. Central bank officials from around the world have gathered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the annual Economic Symposium. Investors will be focused on Fed Chair Powell’s address today for clues on the timing and extent of the Fed rate cut and policy easing cycle. Catch latest updates on our gold rate live blog:
Gold Rate Today Live: Comex gold fell over 1% in previous session
Gold Rate Today Live: Comex Gold declined over 1% to below $2,490 per ounce on Thursday pressurised by a stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields while investors took the opportunity to lock in profits following recent record highs, noted Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst - Currencies & Commodities, Reliance Securities.
The dollar index rose 0.5% after US jobless claims exceeded expectations, and 10-year Treasury yields increased. Nonetheless, the dollar index may finish the fifth consecutive week with losses.
Meanwhile, data showed initial jobless claims rose slightly more than expected halfway through August, magnifying growing concerns of a moderating labor market in the US following the 818,000 downward revision to nonfarm payrolls for the year ending in March.
Gold Rate Today Live: Gold support near ₹70,700, resistance seen at ₹72,400: Jigar Trivedi
Gold Rate Today Live: “Attention now turns to the Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, with expectations of dovish signals that could boost gold prices further. Fed officials have shown support for a potential rate cut next month, which would decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold. Most forecasts predict a 25-basis point rate cut, with some expecting up to 50 basis points," said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst - Currencies & Commodities, Reliance Securities.
MCX Gold October futures may find support near ₹70,700 per 10 grams and resistance around ₹72,400 per 10 grams. Comex Gold has a psychological resistance around $2,500 per ounce. In case, next week the dollar index rebounds further, we expect weakness in the yellow meal hence the outlook is bearish, Trivedi added.
Next week, the US will release consumer confidence for August and the provisional GDP for the second quarter and lastly the Core PCE Price Index for July. Hence from an economic data point of view, the week will be a crucial one, he said.
Gold Rate Today Live: 76% chance of a 25 bps Fed rate cut in September
Gold Rate Today Live: Traders have fully priced in US Fed easing next month, with a 76% chance of a 25-basis-point US Fed rate cut, according to CME FedWatch tool. A low interest rate environment tends to boost appeal for non-yielding gold.
Gold Rate Today Live: All eyes on Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole Symposium
Gold Rate Today Live: Central bank officials from around the world have gathered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the annual Economic Symposium. Market participants will be focused on US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s address today for clues on the timing and extent of the Fed rate cut and policy easing cycle.
Gold Rate Today Live: MCX Gold rate opens above ₹71,400 level
Gold Rate Today Live: MCX gold prices opened above ₹71,400 level on Friday tracking gains in international bullion prices. MCX gold rate opened higher by ₹280 at ₹71,474 per 10 grams level as against previous close of ₹71,194. Silver prices on MCX also opened higher at ₹84,567 per kg as compared with previous close of ₹83,736.
Gold Rate Today Live: Gold prices gain ahead of Powell’s speech
